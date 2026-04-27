BUA Cement Rewards Top Distributors with Vehicles, CNG Trucks, and Billions in Bonuses

BUA Cement Plc has honored its top-performing distributors with a range of prizes, including cash awards, SUVs, CNG trucks, and a N4.5 billion bonus scheme for 2025, recognizing their contribution to the company’s growth and Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

BUA Cement Plc has demonstrated its commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence within its distribution network, culminating in a grand annual Distributors ’ Awards ceremony held at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites Convention Centre in Lagos.

The 2025 edition of the awards celebrated the outstanding achievements of top-performing distributors across Nigeria, acknowledging their pivotal role in the company’s continued growth and success. The event wasn’t merely a formality; it was a substantial investment in the relationships that drive BUA Cement’s market presence, with a diverse range of prizes awarded to those who consistently exceeded expectations.

These rewards included significant cash prizes, highly sought-after Sports Utility Vehicles, and, notably, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks – a forward-thinking inclusion reflecting BUA Cement’s commitment to sustainable practices and supporting its distributors in navigating evolving energy landscapes. The distribution of CNG trucks is particularly significant, offering a practical and environmentally conscious solution for transportation logistics, reducing operational costs for distributors and aligning with national efforts to promote cleaner energy alternatives.

The awards weren’t limited to vehicles and cash; regional champions were also generously recognized with substantial cement allocations, further bolstering their businesses and reinforcing their position within their respective markets. The awards ceremony highlighted the exceptional performance of thirty distributors, categorized into four distinct tiers: Regional Champions, Pacesetters, Powerhouse, and Market Dominators. This tiered approach ensured that a broad spectrum of achievements were acknowledged, from regional leadership to overall market dominance.

The top two distributors were exceptionally honored, receiving both substantial cash prizes and two CNG trucks each, signifying their unparalleled contribution to BUA Cement’s success. Other leading distributors were similarly rewarded with a single CNG truck alongside monetary incentives, while ten distributors received brand new 2025 Toyota RAV4 vehicles, coupled with cash awards. This comprehensive prize package underscores BUA Cement’s dedication to not only recognizing achievement but also providing tangible resources to empower its distributors for continued growth.

The event served as a platform for BUA Cement’s leadership to express their gratitude and reaffirm their commitment to strengthening partnerships across the entire value chain. Engr. Yusuf Binji, the Managing Director of BUA Cement Plc, emphasized the company’s unwavering support for its distributors, acknowledging their commitment and resilience in a dynamic market environment. He highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the supply chain, ensuring greater safety and profitability for distributor businesses and the livelihoods they support.

Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu, further elaborated on the significance of the awards, framing them as a direct reflection of the company’s deep appreciation for the loyalty and exceptional performance of its distribution partners. He underscored the crucial role distributors play, extending beyond mere sales to encompass significant contributions to socio-economic development across Nigeria.

Rabiu also addressed the future, recognizing the immense opportunities presented by Nigeria’s growing population and assuring distributors of BUA Cement’s continued support in capitalizing on these opportunities. He announced substantial investments in production capacity, including the addition of Line 6 in Sokoto and the forthcoming 3 million tonnes per annum Ososo plant, designed to enhance efficiency and meet escalating market demand.

Perhaps the most impactful announcement was the commitment of a N4.5 billion bonus – a N30 per bag incentive on all volumes purchased in 2025 – a gesture designed to directly benefit all dealers and further solidify their partnership with BUA Cement. The event’s attendance by prominent figures like Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group, elevated its prestige and underscored the importance of collaboration and recognition within the Nigerian cement industry.

The Distributors’ Awards ceremony was more than just an awards night; it was a powerful statement of BUA Cement’s commitment to its partners, its industry, and the economic future of Nigeria





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