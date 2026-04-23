BUA Cement Reports Over 100% Profit Surge Driven by Cost Management

BUA Cement's net profit more than doubled in the first quarter of 2026, fueled by strategic cost control measures and a favorable market environment. The company's strong performance highlights the profitability of the Nigerian cement industry and raises questions about market concentration and share liquidity.

BUA Cement has reported a significant surge in its net profit for the quarter ending March, more than doubling its earnings compared to the same period last year.

This impressive growth, detailed in its unaudited accounts released on Thursday, is attributed to effective cost management strategies implemented by the company. Post-tax profit soared by 117.4 percent, reaching N176.4 billion from N81.1 billion in the first three months of 2026. The company has successfully maintained its focus on profitability, mirroring the success it achieved throughout the previous year.

A key driver of this improvement was the stringent control of costs across all areas of operation, including operating expenditure, cost of sales, and tax liabilities. The cost of sales as a percentage of revenue decreased from 52.3 percent to 43.1 percent, while turnover increased by 22 percent to N355 billion.

Furthermore, BUA Cement reduced its finance costs by 42.5 percent, benefiting from lower interest expenses and capitalized amounts. Tax payments were also reduced by N2.3 billion, aided by a substantial deferred tax credit of N20.5 billion. The strong financial performance is reflected in several key metrics. Pre-tax profit rose to N192.7 billion from N99.7 billion, and the net profit margin increased dramatically from 27.9 percent to 49.7 percent.

Operating profit margin also improved, reaching 50.7 percent compared to 40.9 percent in the first quarter of 2025, while the gross profit margin climbed to 56.9 percent from 47.7 percent. These high margins suggest that the Nigerian cement industry operates more as a seller’s market than a consumer market, with limited competition allowing for sustained high prices.

The dominance of BUA Cement, Dangote Cement, and Lafarge Africa has created a market environment where prices remain elevated and new entrants face significant barriers. These companies have benefited from import restrictions and regulatory hurdles, resulting in an average EBITDA margin of approximately 45 percent as of June 2025 – a figure significantly higher than the averages for both Africa and Europe.

However, the concentration of ownership in BUA Cement raises concerns about market liquidity and share price volatility. Abdul Samad Rabiu, Nigeria’s second-richest man, holds a substantial 97.7 percent stake in the company, with only a small fraction of shares available for public trading. This limited free float has been identified by analysts as a potential driver of artificial scarcity and inflated share prices.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) requires companies to maintain a minimum free float of 20 percent or N40 billion in share value. Currently, capital market authorities are considering relaxing these rules to enhance liquidity, attract investors, and mitigate sharp price fluctuations in stocks with concentrated ownership. BUA Cement’s total assets are valued at N2 trillion, and its market capitalization stands at N10.7 trillion.

The company’s continued success and market position will be closely watched as regulatory discussions evolve and the industry landscape shifts





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BUA Cement Net Profit Cost Management Nigerian Cement Industry Market Liquidity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NNPC Ltd and the future of Nigeria, By Dan D KunlePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Nigerian News Roundup: Politics, Investigations & CelebrationsA compilation of recent Nigerian news covering political appointments, investigative reports on illegal activities, regional disputes, and the 70th birthday celebration of a prominent journalist.

Read more »

PalmPay reports 35 million users, deepens role in Nigeria’s digital finance ecosystemThe digital banking platform, PalmPay, has said it now has over 35 million users, six years after launching operations in Nigeria's financial services market.

Read more »

COVID-19: Cross River Debunks Reports Of 10 More CasesHealth authorities in Cross Rivers has debunked claims of 10 new cases of the Covid-19 virus affirming that only one case has been confirmed.

Read more »

Nigerian News Roundup: Disputes, Investigations & Political DynamicsA compilation of recent Nigerian news covering political disputes, investigative reports on illegal activities, ministerial changes, and a high-profile defamation case.

Read more »

Senate Orders Probe Into Reported COVID-19 CasesThe Senate has directed its Committee on Health to investigate recent reports of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country.

Read more »