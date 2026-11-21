BSMH 7.0 reveals its seven-member judging panel including Landmark Africa CEO Paul Onwuanibe. N2.2 million in prizes awaits students competing on December 10, 2026 at UNILAG.

The seventh edition of the Bodex Social Media Hangout initiative has officially unveiled a distinguished judging panel designed to evaluate the creative and strategic capabilities of students across Nigeria. This high-profile lineup features leaders from business, public relations, broadcasting, entertainment, and podcasting sectors, signaling a significant escalation in the prestige of the upcoming student competitions. The event aims to bring together over 3,000 participating students for a rigorous assessment of their digital media projects and presentation skills.

Distinguished Panel of Industry Experts

The judging committee comprises Paul Onwuanibe, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Africa, who brings extensive entrepreneurial experience to the table. Joining him is Adetokunbo Modupe, the Founder and Chief Consultant of TPT International, known for strategic communications expertise. The panel also includes Tosin Adefeko, the Founder of PodFest Naija and Chief Executive Officer of AT3 Resources, whose background in media entrepreneurship adds critical insight into the creator economy.

Also read Delta court unveils online affidavit portal, plans e-filing

Broadcasting and entertainment icons Omotunde Adebowale-David, widely known as Lolo1, and Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey, a veteran Nigerian actor and creative industry personality, complete the seven-member team. These individuals represent the upper ranks of their respective industries and will assess students on criteria such as commercial viability, originality, effective storytelling, and critical thinking. Their collective presence offers participants a rare opportunity to present their ideas before professionals who have built successful enterprises and shaped public conversations.

Significant Prize Fund and Competition Structure

The Bodex Social Media Hangout 7.0 (BSMH 7.0) competition structure involves intense participation from both secondary and tertiary institutions, with a total of N2.2 million allocated specifically to each category. This substantial financial backing underscores the initiative's commitment to rewarding excellence in digital engagement and innovative thinking. The prize distribution is designed to incentivize top performance, with the winning institution in each category receiving a cash award of N1 million.

Advertisement

Runners-up in the institutional competition will receive significant rewards as well, with second-place institutions awarded N700,000 and third-place institutions receiving N500,000. Beyond institutional awards, the competition recognizes individual excellence by offering a brand-new smartphone to an exceptional individual presenter. This specific award honors students who demonstrate outstanding presentation skills, clear articulation, and high levels of confidence during their pitches.

Impact on Youth Development and Digital Literacy

Bodex Hungbo, the Founder of Bodex Media and Convener of Bodex Social Media Hangout, emphasized that the caliber of the judging panel reflects the initiative's deep commitment to meaningful youth development. He noted that many young people possess brilliant ideas but rarely have the platform to present them to individuals who truly understand their potential. The event aims to create a space where accomplished professionals can give back to society by sharing knowledge, challenging young minds, and helping students recognize the intrinsic value of their own concepts.

Hungbo highlighted that while the prize money is important, the exposure, experience, and confidence students gain are potentially worth far more. He described the scenario of a secondary school student defending an idea before the CEO of Landmark Africa or a respected PR leader as a transformative experience. Such interactions are designed to build confidence, sharpen ambition, and open young people's minds to possibilities they may never have previously considered. The initiative seeks to cultivate responsible digital engagement and practical understanding of the digital world among the next generation of leaders.

Event Logistics and Historical Legacy

Since its inception in 2019, the Bodex Social Media Hangout has empowered over 10,000 young people and engaged more than 200 educational institutions throughout Nigeria. The initiative has featured over 300 speakers and thought leaders, generated more than 100 million cumulative digital media impressions, and recognized over 200 individuals for using social media to advance positive societal causes. This track record establishes the event as a major force in promoting digital literacy and responsible communication.

Advertisement

The seventh edition, themed "Influence with Purpose: Shaping Africa's Digital Future," will extend beyond competitions to include digital media masterclasses, debates, quizzes, interactive discussions, games, and raffle draws. These educational experiences are designed to reinforce the values of innovation and direct interaction between emerging talents and accomplished professionals. The main event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 10, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Distance Learning Institute Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.