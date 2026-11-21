Nigerian singer Brymo questioned why Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid are called the Afrobeats Big Three, sparking a heated online debate among fans and critics.

Nigerian singer Olawale Olofooro, widely known as Brymo, has sparked a heated debate among music fans after criticizing Afrobeats stars Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid. In a recent interview with Afromixx, Brymo challenged the label that places the three artists at the top of the genre, arguing that mainstream popularity does not mean they own Afrobeats.

The remarks have since travelled across social media, where supporters and critics of the artists have traded sharply different views on what makes a musician important. Brymo's comments touched on the core question of who gets to define the genre's leading voices.

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Brymo Challenges the Afrobeats Big Three Label

Brymo directly questioned the criteria used to crown Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid as Afrobeats' 'Big Three'. He asked whether their top status was based on songwriting, vocal strength, live stage performances, or speaking up for themselves.

He also argued that the music of these artists is merely a branch of the original Afrobeats sound. In his words, the real problem with the so-called Big Three is that they have forgotten the genre is called the mainstream, and he added that Afrobeats is not theirs because their style is a derivative of the real thing.

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Brymo also took indirect shots at unnamed stars over their reliance on family members in their personal lives and careers. He questioned their independence and maturity, although he did not name the artists he was referring to.

Wizkid Receives a Softer Assessment

Brymo offered a noticeably gentler view of Wizkid, who was not singled out for the same criticism. He claimed that Wizkid chooses to live abroad because conditions in Nigeria are not working properly, and he suggested that Wizkid would likely live in the country full-time if those conditions improved.

This distinction placed Wizkid in a different position from Davido and Burna Boy within Brymo's remarks, shifting the discussion from the artists' music toward the broader situation facing Nigerian performers.

Fans and Critics Split Over Brymo's Remarks

Supporters of Brymo praised his vocal power, songwriting depth and originality. They argued that true musical talent should be judged on craft rather than commercial numbers, and several commenters described him as underrated and in a class of his own.

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Critics pushed back by defending Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid, pointing to their global achievements and their support for upcoming artists. Some social media users also accused Brymo of stirring up controversy to promote his upcoming concert in London, urging him to focus on his music rather than attacking his peers.