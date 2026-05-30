Brown Ideye and Celebrities Support Her Baby Box Charity Football Match

Brown Ideye and other celebrities recently supported a charity football match held in Lagos to raise awareness for an initiative aimed at reducing infant mortality among indigent mothers across Nigeria. The event was organised by the Her Baby Box charity foundation and brought together celebrity teams playing under the banners of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, alongside an All-Stars side that featured Ideye.

Brown Ideye was among a host of celebrities who turned out to support the Her Baby Box charity football match held in Lagos to mark Children's Day.

The event raised awareness for an initiative aimed at reducing infant mortality among indigent mothers across Nigeria. The match, organised by the Her Baby Box charity foundation, brought together celebrity teams playing under the banners of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, alongside an All-Stars side that featured Ideye. Manchester United reached the final after defeating Arsenal 3-2, but it was the All-Stars who claimed the top prize, running out 6-0 winners to lift the trophy.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea in the third-place playoff. Her Baby Box, co-founded by Victor Amadi and Olaoluwa Gbadeyan, is a maternal and infant health intervention that provides essential newborn care kits containing items such as baby clothes, diapers, wipes and bathing materials sufficient to last from birth to six months. The kits are distributed to indigent mothers in rural communities who would otherwise lack access to basic newborn essentials. The foundation has so far reached over 500 women since its establishment.

Amadi, who played for Arsenal on the day and finished third, said the initiative was deeply personal. He added that the long-term vision is to establish primary healthcare centres for indigent mothers in rural areas nationwide, describing the absence of basic amenities - rather than complex medical conditions - as one of the leading drivers of infant mortality in Nigeria.

Gbadeyan, the foundation's Chief Operating Officer, said football was chosen as the vehicle for the awareness campaign precisely because of its unifying power. Ideye, who has been involved in several charity initiatives over the years, said this cause stood apart from others he had supported. He called on the government to place the initiative among its priority programmes so that more mothers and children could benefit.

Programme organiser Esther Ekerendu noted that staging the event on Children's Day added a layer of significance to the occasion. The next edition would feature a bigger venue and double the crowd. Her Baby Box has a long-term ambition to provide free healthcare facilities in at least two locations in each state of the federation





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brown Ideye Her Baby Box Charity Football Match Infant Mortality Indigent Mothers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nasboi defends celebrities’ right to stay silent on politicsThe Nation Newspaper Nasboi defends celebrities’ right to stay silent on politics

Read more »

$717m loan Cancellation: World Bank reaffirms support for Nigeria's electricity sectorThe Nation Newspaper $717m loan Cancellation: World Bank reaffirms support for Nigeria's electricity sector

Read more »

Super Eagles defender Chibuke Nwaiwu welcomes baby girl ahead of Unity Cup FinalTurkish giants Trabzonspor confirmed the joyful development in an official statement published on the club’s website, congratulating the Nigerian centre-back and revealing the name of the newborn child

Read more »

Ojude Oba Festival Draws Thousands in Ijebu-OdeSocio-cultural groups and age grades gathered in Ijebu-Ode for the annual Ojude Oba festival, showcasing traditional attire and attracting visitors including politicians and celebrities.

Read more »

2027: God directed me to support Tinubu's re-election bid - Yul EdochieThe Nation Newspaper 2027: God directed me to support Tinubu's re-election bid - Yul Edochie

Read more »

Dignitaries and Celebrities Light Up 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu OdeGovernor Dapo Abiodun, Minister Hannatu Musawa, President Tinubu's son Seyi Tinubu, APC aspirant Solomon Adeola and fashion entrepreneur Farooq Oreagba attended the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival. The event featured colourful traditional processions, music, drumming and dancing, marking the first festival since the death of the late Awujale Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona and honoring Ijebu heritage.

Read more »