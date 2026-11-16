British singer Raye tops the 69th Grammy nominations with 11, matching Beyonce's record for most nods by a female artist in a single year, while Rosalia follows with nine ahead of the February 7, 2027 ceremony in Los Angeles.

British singer-songwriter Raye leads the nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards with 11 nods, tying Beyonce's record for the most nominations received by a female artist in a single Grammy year.

The nominations were announced on Monday, November 16. Beyonce set the record with 11 nominations at the 2025 edition. Raye, whose real name is Rachel Keen, earned nominations in the major categories, including Album of the Year for This Music May Contain Hope, plus Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit single Where Is My Husband!

Also read British Singer Raye Tops 2027 Grammy With 11 Nominations

Raye Earns Record-Breaking Nominations

She also received recognition for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Dance Pop Recording, Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, and Best Music Video. Despite the achievement, Raye is yet to win a competitive Grammy award. She previously received the Recording Academy's non-competitive Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award.

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Spanish superstar Rosalia followed with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for Lux (Complete Works), and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Berghain, featuring Icelandic singer Bjork and American musician Yves Tumour. Her nominations also include Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Latin Song and Best Global Music Performance.

The recognition comes days after Rosalia won Album of the Year at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards for Lux, strengthening her position among the year's most recognised artists. Her sweeping, avant-garde classical pop album reigned supreme at that ceremony. Women dominated several major categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Female artists have historically been underrepresented at the Grammy Awards held by the Recording Academy.

Other Top Contenders and Nominees

American country singers Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert, alongside Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers, each secured seven nominations. Langley, a first-time Grammy nominee, earned recognition in Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Dandelion, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Choosin' Texas. Lambert also received seven nominations, including Song of the Year for her songwriting contribution to Langley's Choosin' Texas. She was additionally nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

The crooner behind the ubiquitous smash hit Choosin' Texas will enter the evening with seven shots at Grammys gold. Rodrigo secured nominations in major categories, including Album of the Year for You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for The Cure. Bridgers also earned seven nominations, with her album Lost Weekend competing for Album of the Year.

She released her third solo studio album to widespread critical acclaim. Olivia Dean received six nominations following her Best New Artist victory at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Her nominations include Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Man I Need, alongside recognition in Best Pop Vocal Album and other categories. Leon Thomas and Bruno Mars also earned six nods each, with Mars remaining a perennial Academy favorite.

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Taylor Swift predictably will be a threat in the top categories, with The Life of a Showgirl competing for Album of the Year, The Fate of Ophelia nominated for Record of the Year, and I Knew It, I Knew You, from Toy Story 5, earning a Song of the Year nomination. She has five chances at winning. New York indie rockers Geese capped a breakout year with their first-ever nominations, garnering five.

Best New Artist Race Heats Up

Langley is a strong favorite for the Best New Artist category, but a crop of performers including Geese as well as brash electropop star Slayyyter and Canadian rock duo Angine de Poitrine could pull upsets. Beyonce also reached another career milestone with her 100th Grammy nomination for Morning Dew (Donk) in the Best R&B Solo Performance category, extending her record as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. The 2027 nominations also featured African artists.

Nigerian singer Tems received recognition in Best R&B Song for What You Need and Best African Music Performance for Big Daddy. Ayra Starr also earned a nomination in the Best African Music Performance category alongside Angelique Kidjo for Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back? ). The new blood will be joined by stalwarts of the trade who earned nominations, including Madonna, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones.

Awards Ceremony Details and Broadcast

Soulful British singer-songwriter Raye attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. The 69th Grammy Awards will be held on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The gala will air on the US network ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu, the first time in half-a-century that the ceremony won't be broadcast by CBS.