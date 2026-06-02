British Rapper Dave Announces Lagos Concerts, Bringing The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour to Nigeria

London-born rapper Dave, known for his Nigerian heritage and acclaimed storytelling, will perform two concerts in Lagos as part of his global tour. The shows, scheduled at the Wole Soyinka Centre, mark his first headline performances in Nigeria and follow the success of his third consecutive UK number-one album.

The 27-year-old singer disclosed on Tuesday via his Instagram story that he will bring his The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour to Nigeria later this year, at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts (formerly the National Theatre) in Surulere, Lagos.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the London-born rapper, whose Nigerian heritage has long been reflected in his music and collaborations with African artistes. Most recently, he teamed up with Grammy Award-winning singer Tems on the chart-topping single Raindance, one of the standout tracks from his latest album, The Boy Who Played The Harp.

Beyond Tems, Dave has also collaborated with Afrobeats star Burna Boy, most notably on Location, a hit record that helped bridge the gap between UK rap and Afrobeats while introducing both genres to wider global audiences. Widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in British rap, Dave has earned acclaim for his storytelling and socially conscious lyrics. His latest album, The Boy Who Played The Harp, became his third consecutive number-one album in the UK.

The Lagos concerts form part of an extensive global tour that has already taken the rapper across Europe, North America and Australia. The Nigerian stop will be among the few African dates on the tour, following recently announced performances in South Africa.

For many Nigerian fans who have followed his journey from Psychodrama to The Boy Who Played The Harp, the upcoming concerts will provide a rare opportunity to see the rapper perform in Nigeria for the first time as a headline act. The two Lagos shows will serve as the grand finale of Dave's acclaimed global tour, bringing his homecoming journey full circle





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Dave Lagos Concert The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour Nigerian Heritage UK Rap Afrobeats Collaboration Tems Burna Boy Wole Soyinka Centre Global Tour

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