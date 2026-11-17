British Airways flight BA75 aborted its journey to Lagos after veering off a taxiway at Heathrow Airport. No injuries were reported among the 215 passengers on board the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.

A British Airways aircraft bound for Lagos was forced to terminate its departure from London Heathrow Airport on Tuesday after the plane veered off a taxiway. The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, identified as flight BA75, ended up with its nose landing gear stuck in a grass verge near the runway. This incident caused significant disruption for the 215 passengers scheduled to travel to Nigeria, though no injuries were reported among the travelers or the crew members on board.

Heathrow Airport Incident Details

The specific aircraft involved, bearing the registration number G-ZBLF, had pushed back from Terminal 5, Gate C56, at approximately 10:40 a.m. local time. As the jet prepared to taxi toward the active runway for its flight to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, it suddenly deviated from its designated path. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the scene to assist after photographs showed the nose wheel partially embedded in the grass.

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British Airways Response and Apology

British Airways issued an official statement acknowledging the error and apologizing to customers for the disruption to their travel plans. The airline confirmed that its teams were actively working to minimize the impact by arranging alternative travel arrangements for affected passengers. A spokesperson stated, We are very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their flight. Our teams are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible and are in touch with them to put things right.

Heathrow Airport Official Statement

London Heathrow Airport management confirmed the development and stated that they were providing assistance following the aircraft's departure from the taxiway. The airport authority emphasized that safety protocols were being followed as emergency crews responded to the situation. The incident highlights the complex logistical challenges that can arise even during routine taxiing procedures at one of the world's busiest aviation hubs.

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Passenger Impact and Travel Disruption

The abrupt end to the departure significantly impacted the itinerary of the 215 individuals on board, who were awaiting departure to Lagos, Nigeria. While the physical safety of everyone on the aircraft was maintained, the logistical fallout required the airline to rebook and reschedule connections for many travelers. Passengers faced delays and the inconvenience of altered schedules as the airline worked to resolve the immediate crisis and restore normal operations.

Aviation Safety and Regulatory Context

While the exact mechanical or operational cause for the veering remains under review by relevant authorities, such incidents prompt scrutiny of taxiway navigation and pilot handling. The absence of injuries is a critical positive factor, yet the event serves as a reminder of the precision required in airport ground operations. Further investigation may reveal details about weather conditions, traffic density, or technical factors that contributed to the aircraft leaving the paved surface.