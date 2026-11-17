A British Airways Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner bound for Lagos was cancelled after its nose landing gear left the taxiway and became stuck in a grass verge at London Heathrow. No injuries were reported and the airline is arranging alternative travel for passengers.

A British Airways flight from London Heathrow Airport to Lagos was cancelled after the aircraft veered off the taxiway and its nose landing gear became stuck in a grass verge before take-off.

The incident involved flight BA75, operated with a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft with the registration number G-ZBLF. The flight was preparing to depart London for Lagos when the incident occurred at about 10:40 a.m. UK time. According to reports, the aircraft pushed back from Terminal 5, Gate C56, and was taxiing towards the runway when it veered off the taxiway.

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Emergency Services Deployed For Stuck Aircraft

Photographs from the scene showed the aircraft nose landing gear partially submerged in the grass, prompting the deployment of emergency services to the location. The flight had been scheduled to carry up to 215 passengers. Passengers had already boarded the aircraft and were preparing for take-off before the incident disrupted the flight.

A source told The Sun that the packed plane had pushed back from its stand and was taxiing to the runway for take-off to Lagos when it left the tarmac. The source said: Bafflingly, the plane appears to have simply been driven off the tarmac onto a grass verge. It is hard to understand what could be to blame for this, other than a most basic pilot error.

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The source added: There are red-faces all around the airline and a hefty task clearing up the mess and looking after hundreds of disgruntled passengers who were strapped in their seats for lift off. British Airways apologised to affected passengers, saying its teams are working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible. The airline said in a statement: We are very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their flight.

British Airways Responds To The Disruption

Our teams are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible and are in touch with them to put things right. British Airways also said that its personnel were working to make alternative travel arrangements for affected passengers. According to the report, a Heathrow Airport spokesperson said no one was injured in the incident and there was no impact on wider airport operations. There were also no reported injuries among passengers and crew.

The cancellation left hundreds of passengers facing delays and uncertainty as they waited for new travel plans. The airline said it was in contact with customers to resolve the situation. The incident remains under investigation, with questions focused on how the aircraft left the taxiway during a routine pre-departure procedure.