Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday, November 16, 2026, that 40-year-old Robert Pattinson will succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond, becoming the seventh actor to play 007 in the official film series. The next film, Bond 26, will be directed by Denis Villeneuve with a script by Steven Knight.

Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday, November 16, 2026, that British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig as the legendary secret agent.

The studio revealed the casting through a statement on its official website and confirmed it on the official James Bond social media channels on Instagram and X, ending years of speculation over who would take over the iconic role. The 40-year-old Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play 007 in the official film series. He follows Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Also read Robert Pattinson Named New James Bond, Succeeding Daniel Craig as 007

Upcoming James Bond Film Creative Team Details

Craig bowed out of the role after No Time to Die in 2021, his fifth Bond film, which ended with the character death, a first in the franchise history. The upcoming 26th James Bond film, widely referred to as Bond 26, will be directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce through Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films respectively, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.

Advertisement

The film will be the first Bond outing since Amazon took full creative control of the franchise from long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson. Pattinson said he was honoured to be entrusted with the role. James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime, he said.

I am deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I could not be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. The head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Mike Hopkins, described the casting as a defining moment for the studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond.

Studio Leaders Express Excitement Over Casting

Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007, Hopkins said. This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there is no doubt that Robert remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward. Hopkins added that the creative team is world-class.

With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, Tanya Lapointe executive producing, and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, we have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond, and we could not be more excited about the journey ahead, he said. The head of film at Amazon MGM Studios, Courtenay Valenti, also welcomed Pattinson appointment, saying the studio was confident he would bring something special to the role.

Few films carry the kind of anticipation that comes with James Bond, and we have strived to honour the passionate fans, the legacy, and the future of this iconic character, Valenti said. We are thrilled to officially welcome Robert Pattinson as our 007 and are confident he will bring something truly special to this role. Robert, Denis, Amy, David, and Tanya are embarking on an amazing adventure together.

Advertisement

Villeneuve said he was delighted to welcome the actor after considering other talents for the role. Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey, the director said. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond.

Director Praises Pattinsons Timeless 007 Spirit

He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin. Producers Pascal and Heyman also expressed confidence in Pattinson ability to carry on the franchise legacy. James Bond is one of the most beloved, inspiring, iconic, and yet enigmatic characters in literature and movies, they said.

The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson. His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit, and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times. Pattinson has built a career spanning more than two decades. He rose to global fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise before reinventing himself with acclaimed roles in The Batman (2022), The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three.

Amazon MGM Studios Bond Franchise Control History

His other major credits include the Harry Potter franchise, Tenet, The Lighthouse and Mickey 17. Amazon said its acquisition of MGM in 2022 included a catalogue of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 television shows. In March 2025, Amazon MGM Studios concluded a new joint venture with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, under which the studio gained creative control of the James Bond intellectual property rights.