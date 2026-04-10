Brigadier General Braimah Killed in Terrorist Attack in Borno State

The Defence Headquarters confirms the death of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, commander of the 29 Brigade, and three other military personnel in a terrorist attack in Borno State. The military corrects earlier reports of a larger casualty count and vows to continue operations.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the death of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, commander of the 29 Brigade, in Benisheikh , Kaga Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State , following a terrorist attack that occurred on Thursday morning. The incident resulted in the loss of Braimah, along with another officer and two soldiers, all of whom died while valiantly defending the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Michael Onoja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, issued a statement on Friday confirming the casualties and expressing deep sorrow over the loss of these military personnel. The attack unfolded on April 9, 2026, when troops stationed in Benisheikh came under fire from terrorists. The troops engaged the attackers, bravely holding their position despite the intensity of the assault. However, sadly, some paid the ultimate price, including Brigadier General OO Braimah and three other members of the Armed Forces. The statement conveyed profound grief and highlighted the immense sacrifice made by these soldiers. Onoja described Brigadier General Braimah as a leader whose courage, personal bravery under fire, and dedication to the well-being of his troops exemplified the highest principles of the Nigerian military. The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) mourns deeply with the families, loved ones, and colleagues of these fallen heroes. Their courage and sacrifice will be forever remembered in the history of the AFN. The statement extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen, assuring them that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, and the entire AFN stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time. They emphasized that these individuals were extraordinary Nigerians who chose to stand between danger and the rest of the nation. Nigerians were assured that the loss of these heroes would not diminish but, instead, strengthen the resolve of the Armed Forces. Operations across all theaters will continue with unwavering determination as a lasting tribute to the memory of those who have fallen. The Armed Forces of Nigeria recognizes the gravity of the situation and the immense loss suffered by the families and the nation. They reiterate their commitment to honoring the fallen by continuing to combat terrorism and safeguard the sovereignty of Nigeria.\The Nigerian Army previously addressed what it characterized as exaggerated reports circulating about the incident. These reports inaccurately claimed that a brigade commander and a significant number of soldiers had been killed. A statement issued on Friday by Sani Uba, the media information officer at the headquarters joint task force (north east), Operation HADIN KAI, clarified these reports. The statement categorically stated that reports alleging that 17 soldiers, including a brigade commander, died in the attack were entirely false, misleading, and lacked any credibility. Uba, while confirming the death of Brigadier General Braimah and other military personnel, did not disclose the specific identities of the other officers and soldiers who were killed in the attack, focusing instead on correcting the inflated casualty figures. The emphasis was placed on ensuring accurate information was conveyed to the public and preventing the spread of misinformation that could potentially cause unnecessary distress and confusion. The military’s swift response in addressing these reports underscores their commitment to transparency and responsible communication during times of crisis. The correction of these reports is vital in maintaining public trust and ensuring that accurate information guides the narrative of events. The Armed Forces continues its operations while managing public perception and communication, particularly in areas susceptible to misinformation.\The death of Brigadier General Braimah and the other fallen soldiers represents a significant loss to the Nigerian military and the nation as a whole. Their sacrifice serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing security challenges facing Nigeria and the bravery of those who dedicate their lives to protecting the country. The Defence Headquarters’ response to the attack underscores the importance of accurate reporting and the need to combat misinformation during times of conflict. The commitment to honoring the fallen heroes and continuing the fight against terrorism reflects the unwavering dedication of the Nigerian Armed Forces to safeguarding the nation's security and sovereignty. The AFN stands united in its grief and remains steadfast in its resolve to combat terrorism and other security threats. The nation mourns their loss and recognizes their bravery. The focus of the military and the government is on eliminating any threat to the Federal Republic and ensuring the safety of all its citizens. The AFN reaffirms its dedication to protecting all the lives within Nigeria and its borders by maintaining vigilance, strategic planning, and operational execution





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Military Terrorism Borno State Brigadier General Nigerian Army Armed Forces Benisheikh Kaga LGA Casualties Defence Headquarters

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