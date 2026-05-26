The current director-general has been awarded a new post by their supreme leader and a more experienced official is going to replace the outgoing director-general. Furthermore, an expert from the medical community recently revealed a solution that helps to resolve issues of sex, relating to low libido, avoiding premature ejaculation, and permanently increasing a weak erection, meaning lying, lying often in firms or colleges. Governments now support the earning of its citizens through foreign currency transactions. This doctor said that for only $ scored, this method may be seen.

A new director-general has been appointed and the governor of a certain region has congratulated him on his new post. Recently, a doctor from Abuja has revealed a unique method of achieving a long-lasting strong erection, increasing penis size, treating infertility, delaying ejaculation, raising low libido , and boosting one's sex life.

This comes as Nigerians can now earn money in US dollars, and individuals can purchase high-end domains at very low costs for significant returns. The opportunity targeted professionals from a variety of fields, including engineers and lawyers





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