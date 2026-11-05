Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal national team after 23 years

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after 23 years with Portugal, leaving as the men's record appearance maker and leading scorer with 234 caps and 146 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after 23 years representing Portugal, ending one of the most successful careers in the national team's history.

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From International Football

The 41-year-old forward announced his decision in an emotional video and message shared on social media on Thursday, addressing the Portuguese people. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said the day had come to hand back the shirt and the captain's armband of the national team. He described the decision as difficult, saying it was not one he made with his head alone, but also with his heart.

Also read Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal at 41 with 234 caps and 146 international goals

Ronaldo wrote that he was bringing to an end a journey that began in August 2003 and changed his life forever. He said that for 23 years he had the privilege and responsibility of wearing the number seven shirt, defending it and carrying it into stadiums around the world. He added that the time had come to pass the shirt on to the future.

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He said he never felt it belonged to him alone, and that some decisions are not made with the mind alone but also with the heart. Throughout his international career, Ronaldo said he always tried to push beyond his limits. He wanted to win, wanted to be the best and wanted to make history, and he always demanded the most of himself while giving everything he had for the shirt.

He acknowledged the defeats and mistakes along the way, and the moments when he could not give the Portuguese people what they desperately wanted. But he said he never gave up and never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal. Looking back, Ronaldo said he did not just see matches, goals, records or trophies.

Ronaldo Reflects On Emotional Journey And Impact On Fans

He saw people, including Portuguese living abroad who felt closer to home for 90 minutes, and millions of Portuguese he never met who became part of his life. He said football is so much bigger than a game and is about people. He thanked his teammates, coaches, support staff and family for their contributions, and acknowledged the support of Portuguese fans around the world. Ronaldo made his senior international debut in August 2003 against Kazakhstan.

He went on to feature at the 2004 European Championship, where Portugal finished as runners-up after losing the final to Greece. He captained Portugal to their first major international trophy at Euro 2016, despite being forced off injured during the final against France. The country then won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019 and lifted the trophy again in 2025.

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In the 2025 Nations League final against Spain, Ronaldo scored Portugal's equaliser before his country won 5-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw. He leaves as Portugal's record appearance maker and leading scorer with 234 caps and 146 goals. According to UEFA figures updated in October 2026, Ronaldo is the highest-scoring player in men's international football. He is also the most-capped male international footballer in history, having surpassed Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa's record.

Ronaldo Breaks Records For Most International Goals

He holds the record for the most goals scored at the European Championship, with 14, and has made a record 30 appearances at the tournament. He also became the first player to score at six different World Cup tournaments in 2026 and the first to feature in six editions of the FIFA World Cup. Beyond international football, Ronaldo established himself as one of the most decorated players in the sport.

He has won five Ballon d'Or awards and five UEFA Champions League titles while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, among others. He also won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and became Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer during his nine-year spell at the Spanish club. Despite ending his international career, Ronaldo said he would continue to support Portugal and celebrate the team's successes.

Ronaldo Thanks Portugal For 23 Years Of Support

He wrote that he would continue to suffer, feel the excitement and celebrate every Portuguese victory just as he always had. He concluded by reflecting on the honour of representing his country, describing it as the greatest achievement of his career. Ronaldo said his greatest victory was earning the honour of representing the best country in the world. He ended his message by thanking Portugal for 23 years and for believing in him.