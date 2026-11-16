Kaduna State University unions suspend one-week warning strike after government talks

The Joint Action Committee at Kaduna State University has suspended its one-week warning strike to allow negotiations over staff grievances to continue. The unions say their demands remain unresolved, including welfare payments and implementation of agreements.

The Joint Action Committee of Kaduna State University has suspended its one-week warning strike after discussions with stakeholders in the Kaduna State Government and university management.

JAC Chairperson Sa'adiyya Mustapha announced the decision to journalists on Monday, saying it would give negotiations over the unions' grievances a chance to continue. Mustapha said suspension did not mean the unions had surrendered or abandoned their demands. She described it as a decision taken for the good of the university and as evidence that the unions were willing to pursue a resolution through dialogue.

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JAC Chairperson Outlines Strike Suspension

She said several key stakeholders in the administration had made efforts to speak with JAC, and that the unions had seen reason in those discussions. The committee had suspended the action to show willingness to support the government and give negotiations a chance, she said. JAC comprises the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, and the National Association of Academic Technologists.

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Mustapha thanked members for their support and resilience during the industrial action, which she said was intended to draw government attention to unresolved grievances. Mustapha reaffirmed the unions' support for Governor Uba Sani, citing his intervention in earlier salary disputes. She recalled that university workers received half salaries in 2017 and that staff were not paid their May 2023 salaries. She said the outstanding payments were presented to the governor and cleared after he assumed office.

Mustapha said the unions supported him because of what he had done for workers, but added that their dissatisfaction with what happened to JAC had prompted the strike. The chairperson expressed optimism that negotiations would lead to government intervention and a resolution. She urged university management, the governing council and the state government to treat staff fairly and equitably, saying this could help prevent another dispute.

Unions Detail Outstanding Welfare Demands

The strike followed a seven-day ultimatum issued by the three unions on November 2, 2026, to the Kaduna State Government and university management. The unions cited outstanding welfare demands and what they described as the failure to implement agreements reached with non-teaching staff unions. Their demands included immediate implementation of the 2026 Federal Government agreement with non-teaching staff, particularly the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance.

They also sought payment of approved wage awards and the Federal Government's N70,000 monthly transport support for workers for six months. Other demands included respect for university autonomy, group life insurance for staff, and settlement of outstanding allowances and entitlements. The unions warned that they would take industrial action if their grievances were not addressed within seven days.

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The warning strike began on November 10 after the unions said the ultimatum had expired without a response, an invitation to dialogue or concrete action from the authorities. The action went ahead despite an interim order from the National Industrial Court in Abuja restraining the three unions from striking while a suit brought by the university, its governing council and vice-chancellor was being determined.

Dispute Over Discriminatory Benefit Implementation

Justice E. D. Subilim, who presided over the case, adjourned the hearing of the application to November 18, 2026. The dispute also followed earlier disagreements over the state government's decision to implement the 2025 Federal Government agreement with university academic staff without extending similar benefits to non-academic workers. In September, JAC protested what it called discriminatory implementation of the agreement, arguing that non-teaching staff should not be excluded from benefits resulting from negotiations with university-based unions.

The unions also raised concerns about earned allowances, excess workload allowances, promotion arrears, pension arrears, group life insurance and salary adjustments.