Court Subpoenas INEC Chairman Amupitan to Produce Tinubu's 1999 and 2023 Electoral Records in Sowore Trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a subpoena directing INEC Chairman Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan to produce President Bola Tinubu's 1999 governorship and 2023 presidential election records in the ongoing criminal trial of Omoyele Sowore. The court also approved a subpoena for APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe but set aside one for DSS prosecutor Akinlolu Kehinde.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued a subpoena directing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), to appear before it and produce electoral documents relating to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 1999 Lagos State governorship election and the 2023 presidential election.

INEC Chairman Subpoenaed In Sowore Criminal Trial

The subpoena was issued in connection with the ongoing criminal trial of human rights activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, over his description of President Tinubu as a criminal. According to the court document, Amupitan is required to produce two specific electoral records. The first is INEC Form CF001, including the affidavit relating to lost certificates, submitted by Tinubu when he contested the Lagos State governorship election in 1999.

Also read BREAKING: Court Orders INEC Chairman To Produce Tinubu's 1999, 2023 Election Records In Sowore's Trial

The second is the INEC Form CF001 submitted by the President as a candidate in the 2023 presidential election. The document, titled Subpoena Duces Tecum, directs the INEC chairman to appear before the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, and produce the requested documents while giving testimony on behalf of the defendant. The subpoena was issued in charge number FHC/CR/484/2025, involving the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the complainant and Sowore as the defendant.

It was signed by Justice Mohammed Garba Umar and addressed to Professor Amupitan at the commission's headquarters in Maitama, Abuja. The INEC chairman was also served with a hearing notice on Monday, November 9, directing him to appear before the court and provide the requested documents as part of the defence's case. Sowore disclosed on Monday that the court had accepted subpoenas requiring Amupitan and Lagos-based All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, to appear as witnesses in the case.

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Court Approves Subpoenas For INEC And APC Witnesses

The court approved a subpoena against Igbokwe as a proposed defence witness. However, Justice Umar set aside an earlier subpoena issued against the Department of State Services (DSS) lead prosecuting counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), ruling against compelling the lawyer to testify in the case. Speaking to journalists shortly after proceedings at the court, the activist said both individuals were expected to testify on Wednesday. Sowore said, One of them is the INEC chairman.

I hope you heard that. Because I know when you go here, when you leave this place, the DSS will write your report for you. But report this, because you are in court, that the INEC chairman has the subpoena to come and give testimony on Wednesday. And that is going to be interesting.

Sowore Warns Prosecution Against Challenging Subpoenas

I do not want to disclose why we are subpoenaing. Sowore also warned the prosecution against returning to court to challenge the subpoenas or seek to prevent the witnesses from appearing. He described the development as significant to his defence, suggesting that the proceedings would examine issues surrounding Tinubu's public records and political history, beyond the criminal allegations against him.

The development followed an application by Sowore's defence team seeking to compel relevant individuals to testify and produce documents considered necessary for the activist's defence. The case followed Sowore's refusal to retract his description of President Tinubu as a criminal, an allegation that led to his prosecution by the DSS. He is therefore requesting electoral records relating to Tinubu's political history, particularly his 1999 governorship contest in Lagos and his emergence as Nigeria's President in 2023.

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The subpoena issued to bring official electoral documents before the court for examination during the trial.