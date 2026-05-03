Breaking: Gunmen Attack Police Camp in Kwara, ADC Rejects Election Boycott Claims, Bauchi Governor Dumps PDP

A summary of the latest developments in Nigeria, including a deadly attack on a police camp in Kwara State, the African Democratic Congress' denial of election boycott rumors, and Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed's defection from the PDP. Other key stories include the arrest of a social media influencer for inciting soldiers, a fatal road crash involving health workers, and the Nigerian Navy's crackdown on oil theft.

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigeria n Newspapers. 1. Gunmen have attacked a Police Mobile Force (PMF) camp in Tenebo community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing at least three officers and leaving two others injured.

The assault, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, reportedly caught security personnel off guard. Witnesses described the attack as brazen, with the assailants arriving in large numbers and overpowering the police before fleeing the scene. Local residents have expressed fear over the rising insecurity in the region, calling on the government to take urgent measures to protect lives and property. 2.

The African Democratic Congress has rejected claims that it may not participate in the 2027 general elections, describing the reports as false and intended to undermine its growing political momentum. In a statement on Saturday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ADC remains committed to fielding candidates and strengthening its position as a credible alternative in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Abdullahi emphasized that the party is actively engaging with stakeholders and preparing for the upcoming elections, dismissing the rumors as part of a smear campaign by political opponents. The ADC has been gaining traction in recent months, particularly among youth and progressive voters, positioning itself as a viable option against the dominant parties. 3. Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the Allied Peoples Movement.

It was reliably gathered that his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, is also preparing to exit the party amid escalating leadership and legal crises. The move comes after months of internal strife within the PDP, with some governors and party leaders accusing the national leadership of favoritism and undemocratic practices. Mohammed’s defection is seen as a significant blow to the PDP, which has been struggling to maintain unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, Makinde’s potential exit could further weaken the party’s hold in the South-West region, where it has historically been strong. 4. Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said no final decision has been taken regarding his political future or that of his associates. The African Democratic Congress chieftain, however, admitted that he is currently consulting with leaders of the National Democratic Congress and the Peoples Redemption Party.

Kwankwaso, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, has been a key player in the opposition space and his next move is being closely watched. His consultations with other parties suggest he may be exploring alliances or a possible merger to strengthen his political base ahead of the 2027 elections. 5.

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of a blogger and social media influencer, Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, over allegations of inciting soldiers and attempting to misinform the public. In a statement issued on Saturday, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, said the arrest followed complaints raised by some soldiers regarding feeding and welfare issues, which were shared on social media by the influencer.

Anele warned against the dissemination of false information that could undermine military morale and national security, emphasizing that the army will not tolerate actions that threaten its operational effectiveness. 6. Three members of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, Ekiti Local Government branch, have died in a fatal lone road crash along the Oke-Onigbin–Omu-Aran highway in Kwara State shortly after participating in this year’s Workers’ Day celebrations.

The victims were said to be part of the health workers who travelled to Ilorin, the state capital, for the May Day activities before the tragic incident occurred on their return journey. The accident has sparked outrage among union members, who are demanding better safety measures for workers traveling long distances for official events. 7.

A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Sandy Onor, has said the support of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for President Tinubu is personal and does not reflect the position of the party. Onor stated this on Saturday after picking his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, stressing that while Wike remains a leader within the party, his political alignment does not determine the direction the PDP will take ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The statement underscores the growing divisions within the PDP, with some members aligning with the ruling All Progressives Congress while others remain committed to the opposition. 8. Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has convened a high-level reconciliation meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as part of efforts to unite the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor disclosed this weekend shortly after receiving his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms. The meeting is seen as a crucial step in resolving internal conflicts within the APC, which has been plagued by factionalism and power struggles in recent years. 9. The Nigerian Navy has intensified its crackdown on crude oil theft and maritime crimes, destroying illegal refining sites and dismantling militant hideouts across Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River states.

This is contained in separate statements issued by the Director of Naval Information, Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, on Saturday in Abuja. The navy’s operations are part of a broader effort to combat economic sabotage and ensure the security of Nigeria’s maritime domain, which has been a hotspot for illegal activities. 10. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has forecast haziness and thunderstorms from Sunday to Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Saturday in Abuja, predicted moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility between two kilometres and five kilometres over the northern region on Sunday. NiMet anticipated localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000 metres over parts of Katsina, Kano and Jigawa States throughout the forecast period. The agency advised motorists and air travelers to exercise caution due to reduced visibility, which could pose risks to transportation safety





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