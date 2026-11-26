Governor Dauda Lawal has passed out more than 1,000 trained Forest Guards in Gusau and restated that his administration will never negotiate with bandits, while listing heavy security spending and plans to arm youths in all 147 wards.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has passed out more than 1,000 newly trained Forest Guards and again ruled out any negotiation with bandits terrorising the state.

Forest Guard Graduation Ceremony

The graduation ceremony held at Government Secondary School, Gada Biyu, in Gusau, the state capital. The guards were drawn from the 13 local government areas of Zamfara and underwent two months of intensive training. Their training covered weapons handling, physical fitness, combat readiness, civil-military relations, security cooperation, community engagement and the rule of law. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu launched the armed Forest Guard Initiative on 24 May 2025.

Also read Edo State Police Arrest Security Guards For Leaking Operations To Cultists

It is designed to train residents to protect forests and other ungoverned areas nationwide. At the event, Governor Lawal thanked President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for federal support for the initiative. He also commended the security agencies, the training coordinator and the instructors for preparing the cohort for service. Lawal told the families of the graduates: To the families of our graduates, thank you for the support and encouragement you have given them.

He said the state must urgently reclaim Zamfara's vast ungoverned areas, which have become safe havens for bandits, criminals and terrorists. The governor said this would require sustained cooperation between federal and state authorities, a reliable security presence and the restoration of public services. Our goal is to ensure displaced families can return safely, and communities can farm, trade and rebuild their livelihoods, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zamfara Security Equipment and Vehicles

Lawal stressed that his administration had spent substantially on state security agencies over the past three years, providing equipment, transport, surveillance and logistical support. He listed more than 30 Armoured Personnel Carriers, 200 pick-up operational vehicles, 20 Toyota Buffalo vehicles and over 1,000 specialised motorcycles. Additional vehicles and motorcycles were provided for the Home-grown Community Protection Guards, he added.

The state also supplied surveillance drones, including an 80-metre endurance model that covers up to 50 kilometres and operates continuously for eight hours. Lawal said the drones had improved reconnaissance, situational awareness and coordination in difficult terrain. He stated: I want to make it clear again, we are still firm in our decision never to negotiate with the criminals terrorising our state.

Lawal Refuses Bandit Negotiation

The governor recalled that he had earlier asked bandits to disarm in exchange for schools, roads, water and other social amenities in their communities, but they refused. He insisted his administration would never engage in any so-called sulhu, or peace deal, with bandits because there was no basis for it. Lawal charged the guards to operate within their lawful mandate, document their actions, report to appropriate authorities and respect and protect the citizens they serve.

He said the federal government is responsible for their allowances, while the state government will provide vehicles, motorcycles and other logistics for their duties. The governor urged the guards to be patriotic and protect every community where they are posted to the best of their abilities. Lawal also disclosed that he had directed all 147 political wards in the state to select youths who will be trained and equipped for community protection.

Each of the 147 wards is to receive N10 million support from the government for that purpose, he said. The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, was represented at the parade by the Director of Defence Affairs, Major General M. Hillary. Ribadu commended Governor Lawal for the careful selection of the youths and said all entitlements of the guards would be paid without delay under the Presidential Forest Guard Initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zamfara Sanitation Award Recognition

He expressed optimism that the initiative would tackle the menace of banditry and other crimes. Separately, the Federal Government honoured Zamfara State for achieving Open Defecation Free status in four of its local government areas. The Programme Manager of the Zamfara State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, RUWATSAN, Dr Abubakar Nasir Galadima, received the award. It was presented by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Terlumun.

The award recognised efforts to promote improved sanitation and hygiene and to implement Water, Sanitation and Hygiene programmes in rural communities. A statement by RUWATSAN Public Relations Officer Shamsu Aliyu said the achievement marked a milestone in ending open defecation, improving environmental sanitation and protecting public health. Galadima thanked the federal ministry for the recognition and reaffirmed RUWATSAN's commitment to helping more local government areas attain ODF status.

He also appreciated the Zamfara State Government, development partners, traditional rulers and community members for their support. In another development, the Zamfara State Government condoled with the people of Falale and Iyaka communities in Gummi Local Government Area after a motor accident claimed 18 lives. No fewer than 57 other people sustained injuries in the crash.

A state delegation led by Deputy Governor Mani Mummuni, alongside the Director General of the Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Salihu Maibuhu Gummi, conveyed the government's message. The APC supporters involved were travelling to Talata Mafara for the flag-off of their party's presidential and governorship campaigns. The delegation prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died and for the quick recovery of the injured.

A statement signed by the Press Secretary, Deputy Governor's Office, Shehu Adamu Gusau, said Senator representing Zamfara West, Senator Abdulazeez Yari, was among the delegation. The governor also announced plans to arm youths across the 147 wards to protect their communities against banditry and kidnappings. He disclosed this while hosting leaders and youths of Tsafe East State Constituency of Tsafe Local Government Area at the Government House, Gusau.

The constituents had come to thank Lawal for a 95km road project in Tsafe Local Government Area, approved by the State House of Assembly in the 2026 appropriation. On arming the youths, Lawal insisted that his government would not negotiate with bandits under whatever circumstances.