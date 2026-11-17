The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos has declared the reported removal of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor constitutionally invalid, stating it was not a valid decision of the Board of Trustees and urging the public to disregard it.

The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, has removed Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as its Senior Pastor, with immediate effect, according to a statement from the church's Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

The board said the move followed a review of the church's constitution and recorded instructions left by the founder before his death in 2023. The review aimed to ensure the leadership transition reflected the founder's wishes and complied with governing provisions.

Also read Fountain of Life Church Rejects Pastor Jimmy Odukoya Removal, Cites Constitutional Violations

Church Dismisses Removal Statement

However, in a new statement dated November 17, 2026, the church described the purported removal as constitutionally invalid. It said the announcement did not represent a valid decision of its Board of Trustees. The church alleged that the announcement was made by a group of individuals describing themselves as Concerned Members of the Board, whom it accused of acting outside the church's constitutional framework.

It further disclosed that some trustees had been asked to resign as far back as March 14, 2026, over alleged repeated violations of the church's constitution and founding principles. The board earlier said: Following a careful consideration of the relevant provisions of the Church's Constitution and a review of the recorded instructions of our beloved Founder, the Board of Trustees has resolved to give effect to the succession arrangements which he made prior to his demise in 2023.

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The statement subsequently declared that Jimmy Odukoya's tenure as senior pastor had ended. It said: Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognised as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately. The trustees described the decision as an institutional action taken in the discharge of their responsibilities and in the interest of the church.

The board said the move was necessary to uphold the church's constitution, respect the founder's intentions and protect the succession framework he established. The statement added: It is an institutional decision taken in the discharge of the Board's responsibilities and in the best interests of the Church. The board also said the decision was taken in the best interests of the church. Jimmy Odukoya's appointment was announced during a church service on September 17, 2023.

Board Selects Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

At that time, Pastor Rotimi Okpaise, a member of the Board of Trustees, disclosed that the late Taiwo Odukoya had communicated his succession plans to members of the board before his death. The board unanimously selected Jimmy as the church's Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

According to the new statement, his appointment as Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees was unanimously approved in September 2023, adding that no constitutionally valid decision had been made to remove him. The late Taiwo Odukoya founded The Fountain of Life Church in 1992 and led the ministry until his death at the age of 67. The announcement of Jimmy Odukoya's appointment generated considerable reactions on social media.

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Discussions surrounded his previous marriage, his new relationship and differing Christian interpretations of divorce and remarriage. The church's latest statement, however, did not link its decision to the pastor's remarriage or the public controversy surrounding his personal life. The board also did not publicly provide further details of the specific succession arrangements left by the late founder. It did not identify who would assume the senior pastor position following Jimmy's removal.

Succession Details Remain Undisclosed

The board did not disclose further details of the succession arrangements or announce who would take over the senior pastor position. The decision is effective immediately, according to the earlier announcement. The Board of Trustees said it acted to uphold the church's constitution and the founder's intentions. In the November 17, 2026 statement, the church urged its members, the media and the general public to disregard pronouncements that do not reflect its constitutionally authorised position.

The conflicting statements have created uncertainty about the leadership of the church. The church maintains that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remains the validly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The situation continues to develop, and further clarifications are expected from the church's leadership.