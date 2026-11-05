Court Voids Atiku's ADC Presidential Candidacy, Sacks David Mark-Led Leadership

A Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the ADC leadership under David Mark and invalidated Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy, prompting Peter Obi to warn of uncertainty for opposition parties ahead of the 2027 election.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by former Senate President David Mark and voided the party's presidential ticket held by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday by Justice Peter Lifu, also invalidated the nomination of former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary and all other ADC candidates submitted to INEC for the 2027 elections. The court held that the emergence of the Mark-led Caretaker Committee, which conducted the presidential primary that produced Atiku as flag bearer, was illegal.

Also read Court Voids ADC Leadership, Atiku 2027 Candidacy; Party Vows Appeal

Court Directs INEC on ADC Decisions

Justice Lifu directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise decisions taken at the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting of 27 July 2025. The judge sacked all national officers and barred the party from fielding candidates if the judgment is upheld. The suit was instituted by former ADC Deputy National Chairman, North-East, Nafiu Bala Gombe. He challenged the process through which Mark and other members assumed the party's leadership.

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Gombe argued that following the resignation of former National Chairman Ralph Nwosu, he was constitutionally entitled to take over the party's leadership. The ADC has said it will appeal the judgment, while Atiku has vowed to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal. Reacting to the judgment in a post on his verified X account on Thursday, NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi expressed shock and described the development as unsettling.

Peter Obi Reacts to Ruling

I have received with shock the news of an order by the Federal High Court in Abuja nullifying the emergence of the Chairman of the African Democratic Congress and all the actions he has taken. This is unsettling and surprising, Obi wrote. Obi said he does not challenge the ruling of the court, noting that the court of law is constituted to determine disputes according to the law.

My concern is that three months before a general election, it is in the public interest to have certainty. It is not good to have too many uncertainties about candidates and parties a few weeks before a presidential election, he stated. Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Labour Party, alleged that the instability was being engineered by the ruling party. He linked it to the crisis that affected his former party.

One mark of democracy is that at all times, it is voters and not courts that choose leaders. I trust in the judiciary. As a public officer, I have shown deep respect for the judiciary, he said. He urged that the integrity of democracy be protected by ensuring that opposition parties and their candidates were not undermined ahead of elections.

Obi also referred to military takeovers in some West African countries, saying Nigeria should strengthen its democratic institutions by protecting opposition politics. The sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, in the midst of encroaching military rule in West Africa, should strengthen our resolve to protect opposition politics and not stamp out opposition parties, he said.

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Opposition Politics and Democracy

The former Anambra State governor said he had promised that, if elected President, he would take a special interest in ensuring that opposition parties remained stable and that their candidates were not persecuted out of electoral contests. He noted that developments affecting candidates and party structures could undermine voters' choices. His reaction comes amid a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi and Atiku were among opposition figures who joined the ADC coalition in 2025 in an effort to challenge President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid. However, Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso left the ADC in May 2026 and joined the NDC, citing concerns about internal party issues. Obi subsequently emerged as the NDC's presidential candidate, with Kwankwaso as his running mate. Atiku emerged as the ADC's presidential candidate in May 2026.

The latest court ruling has now invalidated the process that produced his candidacy. The court held that the emergence of the Mark-led leadership violated the ADC constitution, relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution. The decision will most likely be challenged up to the Supreme Court, which will give its final verdict before the general elections start in January.

Impact on 2027 General Elections

The Supreme Court's decision at the time was not the final one on the matter; a five-member panel of the court ordered that the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the suit originated, should see the stalled proceedings to the end. The judgment, if upheld by higher courts, means the ADC, a major challenger to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is barred from fielding candidates in the upcoming general elections.