An Upper Area Court in Gudu District, Abuja, has adjourned the divorce case filed by Zainab Kwankwaso against Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf to December 15 for hearing.

An Upper Area Court sitting in Gudu District, Abuja, has adjourned the divorce case involving Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and his second wife, Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, to December 15 for hearing.

Justice Ado Mukhtar set the date on Monday after the case, marked CV/97/26, was mentioned for the first time. The case was filed by Zainab, the daughter of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the governor's second wife. When the case was called, the plaintiff's lawyer, Aliyu Musa Baba, told the court it was for mention and urged it to deem the matter mentioned, as it was coming up for the first time.

Also read Governor Yusuf Hints At Possible Divorce From Kwankwaso’s Daughter

Baba did not oppose the request for an adjournment. Kano State Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature, represented Governor Yusuf in court. He said he received the court documents in respect of the case on behalf of the governor in Abuja. Bature said he has been unable to meet with the governor since receiving the documents and needs time to brief him.

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He urged the court not to take any major steps in the case until he can brief the respondent and receive his directives. The court had earlier ordered the governor to appear before it on November 17, 2026, through a civil summons with reference number CV/97/26. Bature appeared as the governor's representative and requested an adjournment to enable him to brief Yusuf and his lawyers on the court processes.

Speaking shortly after the proceedings, Bature said he became aware of the case after hearing reports that a suit involving the governor had been filed before the court. He said he later collected the court documents on behalf of the governor but had yet to brief him on the development. He said, Since the court fixed today for mention, I came to inform the court that I have not been able to brief him on the processes I collected.

He will have to decide on the next course of action. Bature said the court has graciously granted the respondent's request for more time and that he would exercise restraint in commenting on the case because it involves personal issues and is still pending in court. He added, This is a personal matter, so I want to exercise some level of restraint because it concerns him personally and it is also before the court.

We do not want to overflog an issue that is already before the court. He also urged journalists to remain neutral in their reporting, stressing that the dispute involved a family. We have to remain very neutral in issues like this because they involve families. There are many other stories that are newsworthy, rather than focusing on sensational issues like this, he added.

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Court Adjourns Divorce Case to December 15

The presiding judge subsequently adjourned the matter to December 15 for hearing. The development comes a day after Yusuf publicly acknowledged the marital crisis involving him and Zainab, a niece of his former political mentor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The governor disclosed this on Monday while addressing pensioners at the Government House in Kano.

Speaking in Hausa, Yusuf likened his marital situation to a demotion in military rank, saying he had moved from being a corporal to a constable because he now had only one wife. He said, Some days ago, I was being forced to become a constable. I want to thank the good people of Kano who advised me to keep two wives, but for now I have accepted one.

The governor suggested that he might marry again in the future, adding that he had accepted the development. He also indicated that steps had been taken towards the dissolution of the marriage, saying, The governor has agreed to divorce her. The paper for the dissolution has been issued. Zainab is the daughter of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the second wife of the governor.

Governor Comments on Marital Situation

She approached the court seeking the dissolution of her marriage with the governor. Shortly after the court proceedings, counsel to the governor said he became aware of the case after reports that a matter involving the governor had been filed before the court. The case was adjourned to December 15 for hearing. The court had earlier ordered the governor to appear before it on November 17, 2026, through a civil summons with reference number CV/97/26.

The divorce case involves the Kano State Governor and his second wife, Zainab Musa Kwankwaso.