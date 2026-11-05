Court Voids ADC Leadership, Atiku 2027 Candidacy; Party Vows Appeal

A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the David Mark-led ADC leadership and invalidated Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential candidacy, prompting the party to reject the ruling and vow to appeal.

The African Democratic Congress has rejected a Federal High Court judgment that nullified its David Mark -led National Working Committee and invalidated former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election s.

The party said it would challenge the ruling through every available judicial process and questioned its timing amid growing political activity ahead of the 2027 general elections. The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, announced the rejection in a Thursday statement titled Lifu Judgment: APC Wants to Set Nigeria on Fire. The party said the ruling could affect thousands of its candidates seeking elective positions across the country.

Also read 2027: ADC Urges Nigerians To Reject APC, Learn From US Elections

Justice Lifu Nullifies ADC Leadership

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered the judgment on Thursday. He nullified the leadership of the Mark-led committee and invalidated its decisions. The court held that the emergence of the Mark-led leadership violated the ADC constitution, relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution. The judgment followed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025 filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC Deputy National Chairman for the North-East.

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Gombe challenged how Mark and other caretaker committee members assumed control of the party. He argued that after the resignation of former National Chairman Ralph Nwosu, he was constitutionally entitled to lead the party. He also sought to restrain Mark and former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola from parading themselves as National Chairman and National Secretary. The ADC, INEC, Mark, Aregbesola and Nwosu were listed as defendants in the suit.

Justice Lifu ordered INEC not to recognise or act on decisions taken at the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting held on July 27, 2025. The court also nullified Aregbesola's emergence as National Secretary and other national officers. The judgment invalidated the nominations of all ADC candidates for the 2027 elections, from the presidency to the governorship, Senate and House of Assembly. It also affected the presidential primary that produced Atiku as the party's flag bearer.

Court Annuls Atiku and Amaechi Nominations

Atiku had selected former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate. The ruling came barely 24 hours after Atiku held a campaign rally in Sokoto State. His name had earlier been published by INEC as a presidential candidate. Counsel for Gombe, Lukman Fagbemi (SAN), said all actions taken by the ADC since July 27 stand annulled.

Another counsel for the plaintiff, Luka Musa Haruna (SAN), said the judgment left the ADC without candidates for any elective position in the 2027 elections. In its reaction, the ADC said the ruling raised concerns about the political rights of its members and candidates ahead of the general elections. The party said Nigerians had come out in their hundreds of thousands to demonstrate support for the ADC and its promise of making life affordable.

It said they were now being told that the party they support and the candidates they have supported at all levels could be erased by the stroke of a reckless judicial pen. The ADC maintained that the matter went beyond Atiku and Mark, arguing that the judgment had implications for the participation of its members in the electoral process.

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It said the issue was not about Atiku Abubakar or David Mark but about the democratic rights of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders. The party also cited an earlier ruling by Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered on July 2, 2026, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025. According to the ADC, that judgment affirmed the legitimacy of the Mark-led National Working Committee and directed INEC to recognise its leadership.

ADC Cites Earlier Legitimacy Ruling

It argued that a court of coordinate jurisdiction could not review or overturn the decision of another court of equal jurisdiction. The party said it rejected any consequential orders founded on a determination that appeared to disregard these fundamental legal principles. It said it was awaiting the Certified True Copy of the latest judgment to establish its precise terms, scope and operative orders.

The ADC also urged the judiciary to uphold democratic principles and called on the ruling All Progressives Congress to allow political competition ahead of the next general elections. It said the peace and stability of Nigeria are bigger than the ambition of any president or political party. Nobody should be so desperate to retain power that they are prepared to put the entire country at risk, the party said.

It added that Nigeria belongs to Nigerians, not to the APC, and that the presidency is not an inheritance. The party asked why the President would be afraid of competition if he thinks he has performed well in office. The ADC called on the judiciary not to allow itself to be used in undermining democratic processes, insisting the dispute had implications beyond the party.

It said the matter was not just about the ADC or Atiku Abubakar but an ill wind that blows nobody any good. The party appealed to its members nationwide to remain calm and law-abiding while it pursued all legal means to address the situation. The judgment leaves Atiku's presidential ambition under a fresh cloud of uncertainty and raises further questions about the ADC's readiness for the 2027 electoral contest.