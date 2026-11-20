A passenger boat carrying mourners to a burial ceremony in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State, capsized near Oweikorogha Community, leaving more than 30 people feared dead and about 300 others reportedly missing. Police and local divers have joined rescue operations as casualty figures remain unconfirmed.

A passenger boat conveying mourners to a burial ceremony in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has capsized near Oweikorogha Community, leaving more than 30 persons feared dead and about 300 others reportedly missing.

The wooden vessel, popularly known as a Love Boat, reportedly sank on Friday while travelling from Ayama Community to Ukubie Community. The figures were provided by a community source who witnessed the loading of passengers at the departure jetty. The incident happened shortly after the boat passed Oweikorogha while heading to Ukubie for the burial ceremony. It was a gathering of family members, friends and sympathisers who had set out to bid a loved one farewell.

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The tragedy has plunged families and residents of the affected communities into anxiety, with relatives waiting for information about the whereabouts of their loved ones. The immediate past chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria in Bayelsa State, Comrade Ogoniba Ipigansi, confirmed the incident. He said the boat was travelling from Ayama to Ukubie when it capsized around the Oweikorogha axis of the river.

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Ipigansi said the exact number of casualties was unknown because the rescue team had not returned from the operation to provide an update. He said, We do not know the number of casualties yet because the rescue team has not returned. They have not come back, so we cannot say how many people are involved. The community source said the vessel was carrying a large number of passengers when it left the jetty and capsized shortly after passing Oweikorogha Community.

Passengers Raised Concerns Over Overloaded Boat

An indigene of Oweikorogha Community familiar with the incident, Mr Epunumokumo Dei, said the locally operated vessel had been chartered to convey people attending the burial ceremony in Ukubie. According to Dei, the boat was allegedly overloaded with passengers from Ayama before it got to Oweikorogha, where some passengers reportedly raised concerns about the number of people on board.

Dei said some passengers suggested that the boat should stop at Oweikorogha to allow some people to disembark and reduce the weight of the vessel. The boat operator allegedly declined the suggestion. Residents at the community jetty also reportedly observed that the boat was carrying more passengers than it could safely accommodate and called on the operator to stop.

Dei further explained that the upper structure of the wooden boat reportedly broke into two before collapsing on some of the passengers, causing the vessel to capsize. Residents of Oweikorogha were among the first to initiate rescue efforts after receiving information about the incident. Some reportedly moved towards Ayama, where the boat had been chartered, to mobilise assistance. Local divers, volunteers and other public-spirited individuals have joined efforts to search for survivors and recover missing passengers.

Police Deploy Marine Unit for Rescue

Dei said it was difficult to establish the number of people missing because there was no reliable record of the number of passengers who boarded the boat. He added that some distressing accounts involved relatives searching for family members not seen since the boat capsized. The Police Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Police Command, DSP Musa Muhammad, confirmed the incident.

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He said the Commissioner of Police had deployed the Marine Police Unit and the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Oporoma for rescue operations. Muhammad promised to provide further information and said he would make enquiries to establish the number of casualties and missing persons. Addressing the reported figures of 30 deaths and 300 missing persons, Mohammed said he was still making efforts to establish the actual number of casualties.

The earlier claim that Oweikorogha Community obstructed or stopped the boat from proceeding with its journey was disputed by Dei. He maintained that the vessel had already passed the community before the incident occurred. Varying figures, including 30 and 300 missing persons, have circulated on social media, but the figures could not be independently verified.

Safety Concerns Over Bayelsa Water Transport

As of the time of filing this report, the Police Command had confirmed the deployment of its Marine Unit and the Oporoma DPO for rescue operations. The number of people rescued, dead or missing remained unconfirmed. The scale of the reported casualties has raised concerns about the challenges of emergency response in riverine communities. Access to affected locations can be difficult, and rescue operations depend heavily on available boats, divers and local volunteers.

Boats are routinely used to transport residents attending burials, weddings, religious activities, political gatherings and other social events. Burial ceremonies in Ijaw communities often attract relatives and sympathisers from different settlements, increasing the demand for water transportation. The latest incident has renewed concerns about the safety of passengers travelling on commercial and privately operated boats, particularly when large numbers of people travel for communal events.

Questions have also been raised about the enforcement of boat capacity limits and the availability of life-saving equipment on vessels operating across Bayelsa waterways. The actual number of passengers aboard the boat, the number rescued and the confirmed casualty figures were yet to be established as of the time of filing this report.