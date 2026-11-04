Atiku Arrives Sokoto for ADC Presidential Campaign Flag-Off Amid Tension

ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has arrived in Sokoto for the party's presidential campaign flag-off, scheduled for 5pm at the state secretariat along Ilorin Road, amid tension over the sealing of the party's campaign office and alleged attacks on supporters.

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Sokoto State ahead of the party's presidential campaign flag-off. He arrived at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport at about 1pm on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled for 5pm at the ADC state secretariat along Ilorin Road. Atiku was accompanied by members of his campaign team and received by his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi. Also on hand were former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former minister and Kebbi State governorship candidate Abubakar Malami, and Manir Dan'Iya of Sokoto, along with other party leaders. The former vice president's arrival led to heavy traffic gridlock at Sokoto entry points and around the Sokoto Arch.

Also read Atiku alleges APC, DSS plot to frustrate ADC campaign rally in Sokoto

Thousands of party supporters had gathered at the ADC secretariat and adjoining roads leading to the venue to welcome him and participate in the campaign event. The flag-off is coming amid tension over the sealing of the party's campaign office and alleged attacks on its supporters in the last 48 hours. Despite the development, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Goronyo, insisted the event would hold as planned.

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Allegations of Opposition Intimidation

He described the sealing as an attempt to intimidate the opposition. One supporter, Abubakar Yusuf, said alleged intimidation by the state government would not discourage them from attending the event. He alleged that personnel of the Sokoto Marshal and the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps had been mobilised to block roads leading into the town. He said they overwhelmed them, adding that supporters remained determined to participate despite alleged attempts to frustrate their movement.

Security operatives have been deployed to strategic areas in the Sokoto metropolis to maintain law and order. The police command said it had put measures in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise. The former vice president was accompanied by party stalwarts, including former Sokoto State governor Sen. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sen.

Abdul Ningi, and the ADC governorship candidate in the state, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan-iya. The ADC, adopted by a coalition of opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections, had fixed Sokoto as one of the early states for its presidential campaign flag-off in the North-West. The party had earlier kept the venue secret after a rift with the Sokoto government.

Related Cross River State Campaign

In a related development, the ADC inaugurated a 63-member campaign team in Cross River State. The Sokoto flag-off marks the beginning of the party's North-West campaign activities.