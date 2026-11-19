APGA formally adopts President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as its candidates for the 2027 election, with Governor Soludo presenting the party flag at an Awka rally. Shettima calls the opposition endorsement unprecedented in Nigeria's political history.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) has formally adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as its presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2027 general election.

The party presented its flag to the APC ticket at the APC presidential campaign rally held in Awka, Anambra State, on Thursday, 19th November, 2026. Anambra State Governor and APGA national leader, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, presented the party flag alongside APGA National Chairman. Soludo said the decision was a strategic political choice intended to strengthen the South-East's participation in national governance and reflect the party's commitment to national unity, cooperative federalism and political engagement rather than regional isolation.

Also read PHOTOS: Shettima, Soludo lead Tinubu's 2027 campaign rally in Anambra

Soludo Urges Abandonment Of Political Isolationism

Soludo declared: We resolved, in the spirit of one Nigeria, progressivism, cooperative federalism, unity and the progress of our indivisible, united Nigeria, to hand our flag to President Tinubu. He urged Ndigbo to abandon political isolationism and ethnic intolerance, warning that such approaches could weaken the region's political influence and undermine its economic opportunities. Soludo said APGA members would mobilise support and canvass votes for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

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He also declared that the 2027 presidential election was effectively decided in favour of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, arguing that no other presidential contender had presented a credible alternative or superior manifesto. He maintained that political opportunities must be approached strategically. Vice President Kashim Shettima described APGA's endorsement as part of an unprecedented political development in which prominent opposition figures were setting aside party differences to support the President's re-election.

He said: Never before have we witnessed, on this scale, leading figures of opposition parties defying partisan conventions to endorse the President of another party for election. This is a remarkable moment in our political history, and we do not take it for granted. Shettima assured the people of Anambra and the wider South-East that Tinubu had placed the region's welfare and economic advancement at the centre of his administration's development agenda since its inauguration in May 2023.

Speaking as a traditional titleholder in several South-East states, he said: I am speaking to you today as a titled friend of the Igbo, as the Enyi Ndigbo of Anambra State, as the Enyioma Ndigbo I of Abia State, and as the Aka Ekpuchi Ọnwa I of Ebonyi State. I am here to assure you that your President, our leader, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Eze Udo of Igboland, has made the welfare and prosperity of the South-East a top priority since the very day he was sworn into office.

Vice President Details Economic Reforms And Results

Shettima praised the entrepreneurial strength of the South-East, describing the region as a critical driver of Nigeria's ambition to build a globally competitive economy. He said the administration's economic reforms, despite their initial difficulties, were producing results, including increased federal allocations to states, improved economic performance and greater opportunities for development. He noted that Anambra and other South-East states have benefited from the additional resources made available through the reforms.

Shettima said: So, we have come to you today to seek your support to renew our mandate. This is not only because our reforms have made more money available to Anambra State, as they have to all South-East states and to all states of the federation. Apparently taking a swipe at a political opponent, he argued that winning the Presidency required more than presenting economic statistics about other countries.

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He added: Anambra Kwenu, we must keep this unbeatable bond alive because there is no party that offers Ndigbo a more promising road to the Presidential Villa than the APC. Highlighting federal interventions in the region, Shettima listed the rollout of Operation UDO KA, which he said was designed to restore security, protect businesses and ensure that commercial activities could proceed normally on Mondays.

He also identified the rehabilitation of the First Niger Bridge, ongoing work on the Anambra access-road component of the Second Niger Bridge, the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and the Onitsha-Owerri corridor as evidence of the administration's commitment to the region. He described Anambra as home to some of Nigeria's most industrious people.

Soludo Explains Caucus Partnerships And Policy Alignment

Soludo said APGA's decision was in line with its existing policy of partnering with the party in control of the Federal Government to work for the country's unity and overall development. He described APC as a progressive party and, because APGA is also a progressive party, after the general election, all APGA candidates who might be elected into the National Assembly would join the APC Caucus there.

In contrast, any APC candidate who might win election into the Anambra State House of Assembly would join the APGA caucus in the State Assembly. Soludo particularly urged the people of the South East region to seek political alliance with other regions so that the region's chances of producing the country's president would be realisable.

Political leaders from the South East at the rally, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Minister of Works Dave Umahi, and others, pledged that the people of the zone would vote massively for Tinubu and Shettima, unlike what the zone did during the 2023 election. The statement on the endorsement was issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President.