Nigeria beat Brazil 3-1 to reach first U-17 Women's World Cup final

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Brazil 3-1 in Rabat to reach their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final, where they will face Japan on Saturday.

Nigeria's hope of winning its first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title this year got close to fruition yesterday in Rabat, Morocco, where the Flamingos beat Brazil 3-1 in the second semi-final.

The Flamingos will now meet Japan in the final following the Asians' defeat of defending champions North Korea in the first semi-final. That dream was further oiled by the girls at the Mohammed V Stadium, where they ran rings around the Samba girls, scoring three second half goals to send their fans dancing. After a goalless first half, Queen Joseph opened scores for the Flamingos in the 56th minute, while Awawu Bashiru made it 2-0 in the 71st minute.

Also read Nigeria defeat Brazil to reach first-ever women's U-17 World Cup final

Awawu doubled her tally nine minutes later to make it 3-0 before Greise Kelly reduced the tally for the Brazilians with a minute to the end of normal time, but it was a little too late for the Samba girls to experience a resurgence. Nigeria will now meet Japan in Saturday's final game. Brazil arrived unbeaten after recording three wins and two draws in their five matches.

Nigeria Face Japan In Historic Final

Meanwhile, Nigeria recovered impressively from their opening-day defeat to Poland, winning four consecutive games. The two sides locked horns in Wednesday's semi-final in Rabat, Morocco, with both nations looking to take another step towards a maiden world title at this level. Neither had reached the final before, making the encounter a chance to make history.

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The Flamingos had already announced themselves as serious contenders after facing defending champions DPR Korea in the group stage before overcoming Mexico and Venezuela in the knockout rounds. Brazil, meanwhile, showed their attacking quality and resilience, surviving a penalty shootout against Poland before coming from behind to defeat China PR in the quarter-finals. Their tournament numbers contrasted sharply. Brazil scored 17 goals but conceded nine, while Nigeria found the net nine times and conceded four.

The figures pointed to Brazil's greater attacking output, but also suggested that their defence could be troubled. For Nigeria, the challenge was to combine the defensive discipline that carried them this far with enough attacking ambition to hurt the South Americans. Goalkeeper Jane Ijirigho and the back line played important roles, particularly against a Brazilian attack led by the influential Helena and Greise Kelly.

Brazil Seek First Final Appearance

Neither country had ever played in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, despite previous appearances in the last four. Brazil reached the semi-finals for the first time in 2025, also in Morocco, but their campaign ended with a 2-0 defeat to eventual champions DPR Korea. They subsequently lost the third-place match to finish fourth. Rilany's side now have to wait another cycle to go beyond that achievement and reach the final for the first time.

Nigeria's only previous semi-final appearance came at India 2022. The Flamingos were beaten by Colombia at that stage but recovered to defeat Germany in the third-place match and claim the bronze medal, their best finish in the competition so far. Four years on, Busari's team have another chance to take Nigerian women's youth football into uncharted territory. A victory on Wednesday guaranteed at least a silver medal and put the Flamingos within one match of their first world title.

Brazil had been one of the tournament's most productive attacking teams, scoring 17 goals in five matches while remaining unbeaten. They opened their Group C campaign with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Canada. Reed Tingley gave Canada an early lead, but Helena equalised in first-half stoppage time before Brazil took control after the break. Nicolly Manuel, Marcela Bontorim, Greise Kelly, with two goals, and Pepe completed the scoring.

Brazil Overcome Poland On Penalties

Their second fixture produced a thrilling 3-3 draw against Ghana. Nicolly Manuel, Kaillany Ranifah and Indy were on target for Brazil, but goals from Rafia Osman, Gloria Ameaa and Priscilla Mensah ensured the points were shared. Brazil returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Norway, courtesy of goals from Carol Melo, Sofia Gamonal and Helena, to finish their group campaign unbeaten. The Round of 16 brought a much tougher examination against Poland.

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Brazil appeared to be heading towards victory after goals from Greise Kelly, Marcela Bontorim and Pepe, but Poland fought back through Nicola Gałuszka and Zofia Burzan to force a 3-3 draw. The South Americans eventually prevailed 8-7 on penalties, with goalkeeper Nathy making two saves before Sofia Gamonal converted the decisive kick. Their quarter-final against China PR was another test of character.

China took the lead through Wu Yichen in the 42nd minute, but Helena equalised just 42 seconds after the restart before completing the comeback with an 87th-minute winner. Brazil's ability to respond under pressure had been a recurring feature of their campaign. Nigeria needed to be alert for the full 90 minutes, especially against a side that had repeatedly found ways to recover from difficult situations.

Nigeria Recover From Opening Defeat

Nigeria's journey to the semi-finals was built on a strong response to an early disappointment. The Flamingos began their Group B campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Poland on 17 October. Wiktoria Skrzypczak converted a penalty in the 33rd minute before Natalia Skrok extended Poland's advantage in the second half. Oluebube Umejiaku pulled one back in the 79th minute, but Nigeria could not find an equaliser.

With their campaign requiring an immediate response, Busari's players delivered a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico. Oluwakemi Adegbuyi opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Precious Oscar added a second in stoppage time. Their biggest group-stage performance came against defending champions DPR Korea. Adegbuyi gave Nigeria the lead in the 15th minute, Umejiaku doubled the advantage before half-time, and Kanyinsola Yusuf added a third in the 56th minute.

Yu Jong-hyang scored a late penalty for the Koreans, but Nigeria held on for a memorable 3-1 victory. The result ended DPR Korea's long unbeaten run in regulation time at the competition.