Bournemouth Beat 10-Man Sparta Prague 3-1 to Stay Perfect in Europa League

Bournemouth came from behind to win 3-1 at 10-man Sparta Prague for a fourth straight Europa League victory, while AC Milan lost 2-0 at home to Ferencvaros.

Bournemouth extended their perfect Europa League record on Thursday as they came from behind to win 3-1 at 10-man Sparta Prague, while Ruben Amorim's AC Milan suffered a third defeat in four matches.

Gambian Ebrima Singhateh ran from his own half to score a fine individual goal as Sparta took the lead in the Czech Republic. The goal came after Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook hit the post with a first-half penalty. Sparta had Tobias Guddal sent off before half-time. Bournemouth equalised through Tyler Adams on 57 minutes, turning the match around against the 10-man hosts.

Also read Gyokeres Inspires Arsenal To Victory Over Slavia Prague As Unbeaten Run Continues

Bournemouth Come From Behind To Win

Evanilson steered the Cherries ahead nine minutes from time. Rayan bagged a late third as Bournemouth's substitutes sent the European newcomers top of the table with a fourth successive victory. Marco Rose's side have won each of their past seven matches in all competitions ahead of a Premier League trip to Ipswich this weekend. Rose said it is a big achievement and the team must continue, stay alert and sharp.

Advertisement

He told TNT Sports that it is up to them to use this momentum. Everyone tries to beat them, he said, and if they get in a comfort zone just a little bit they get in trouble. Milan lost 2-0 at home to Ferencvaros as the Hungarians kept pace with Bournemouth, maintaining their 100 percent record in Europe. Haiti international Lenny Joseph struck twice in the second half at San Siro.

Ferencvaros earned a deserved win over the seven-time European champions despite having Bamidele Yusuf sent off. Amorim did not want to lie to his players, saying they cannot play like this in front of their own fans. He called it a very poor performance. Milan are languishing outside the top 24 with just three points at the halfway stage of the league phase.

Milan Suffer Another European Defeat

Amorim added that he will not give up on this competition. As long as they are not mathematically out of it, they will keep fighting. Crystal Palace snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Hoffenheim as Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada levelled in stoppage time. Alexander Prass gave Hoffenheim an early lead at Selhurst Park.

Palace lost Adam Wharton to a second yellow card before Kamada rescued a point for Pierre Sage's struggling side. Palace, last season's UEFA Conference League winners, have five points from four outings in the Europa League. The London club sit in the Premier League's relegation zone, just behind Manchester United on goal difference.