Botswana and De Beers Appoint Akinwumi Adesina to Lead New Diamonds for Development Fund

Botswana and De Beers Group have appointed former African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina as the inaugural chairperson of the Diamonds for Development Fund, a new initiative aimed at channeling diamond wealth into sustainable economic growth, diversification, and inclusive development.

The Government of Botswana and the De Beers Group have appointed the former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina , as the inaugural chairperson of the Diamonds for Development Fund.

This appointment, announced by De Beers Group, marks a significant step toward ensuring that Botswana's diamond wealth translates into broader, long-term economic development for its citizens. The statement from De Beers highlighted the collaboration between the Government of the Republic of Botswana and De Beers Group in confirming Dr. Akinwumi Adesina's role. His extensive experience in development finance and economic transformation across Africa is seen as a major boost for the initiative.

Botswana's Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Kenewendo, described the fund as a bold vision for the country's economic future, stating, "The Diamonds for Development Fund marks an exciting new chapter in Botswana's sustainable economic development story.

" She emphasized that Adesina's appointment reflects confidence in his leadership and development credentials, noting his distinguished career and unwavering commitment to Africa's prosperity. De Beers Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Cook, also praised Adesina as a globally respected leader with deep development expertise, saying, "Dr. Adesina brings unparalleled experience in economic transformation and development finance across Africa. He understands how natural resources can catalyse broader economic opportunity and long-term prosperity.

" In response, Dr. Adesina expressed his honour at accepting the role and optimism about the transformative potential of the initiative. He stated, "I am deeply honoured to serve as the inaugural Chairperson of the Diamonds for Development Fund. Botswana has long demonstrated how natural resource wealth can be managed responsibly and strategically for national development. This Fund has the potential to become a global example of how diamond wealth can drive economic diversification, industrialisation, job creation, and inclusive growth.

" He also stressed the importance of ensuring that Africa's mineral wealth delivers tangible benefits for citizens and future generations. According to the statement, the Diamonds for Development Fund is part of a broader cooperation between Botswana and De Beers Group aimed at maximizing the long-term developmental value of the country's diamond industry while strengthening economic resilience beyond mining.

The fund is designed to support sustainable economic growth, diversification, infrastructure, and community development in Botswana through strategic investments linked to diamond resources. The organization added that the fund is now finalizing the appointment of independent directors to its board, a vital step toward making the fund operational. This initiative underscores a commitment to leveraging natural resources for inclusive and sustainable development, setting a precedent for resource-rich nations globally





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Botswana De Beers Akinwumi Adesina Diamonds For Development Fund African Development Bank Sustainable Development Economic Diversification Natural Resources Investment

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