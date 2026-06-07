BOSYA Secures Release of 416 Ngoshe Hostages After Boko Haram Kidnapping

The Borno South Youth Alliance negotiated the freedom of 416 women and children abducted by Boko Haram in Ngoshe, highlighting the group's mediating role and calling for comprehensive post‑release support from government agencies.

Suspected Boko Haram militants have released the 416 civilians who were abducted from the Ngoshe community in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State .

The liberation took place on June 6, according to Samaila Kaigama, the president of the Borno South Youth Alliance (BOSYA), who spoke to PUNCH Online on Sunday. Kaigama explained that BOSYA had acted as an intermediary between the insurgents and the families of the victims, maintaining a line of communication that eventually led to the safe return of the women and children who had been held captive for more than two months.

He highlighted that the organization's persistent advocacy, regular dialogue with the kidnappers and continuous pressure on authorities were key factors in achieving the breakthrough. The released individuals, all female and young, were taken to a local health centre where they received medical attention and were later handed over to their relatives after undergoing basic screening procedures. The background of the incident dates back to early March, when Boko Haram launched a coordinated assault on a military outpost in Ngoshe.

During that attack the militants set fire to operational vehicles, forced security forces to retreat and caused an unspecified number of casualties. In the chaos they also seized a number of civilians, adding to the growing list of kidnappings that have plagued the region for years. On April 10, BOSYA publicly confirmed that it was in contact with the press and serving as a liaison between the terrorist group and the affected families.

At that time Boko Haram briefly displayed some of the abducted victims in a propaganda video, a move that drew widespread condemnation and intensified calls for a negotiated release. Following the June 6 rescue, Kaigama called on the federal government, the Borno State administration and local authorities to conduct thorough health and psychological screenings of the freed captives, warning that many of them may be suffering from trauma, malnutrition and possible exposure to infectious diseases.

He also urged the authorities to provide long‑term support, including counseling and reintegration programmes, to help the victims rebuild their lives. Attempts to obtain a statement from the state commissioner of information and internal security, Usman Tar, were unsuccessful as multiple calls went unanswered.

The episode underscores the fragile security situation in northeastern Nigeria and the critical role that community‑based organisations such as BOSYA play in mediating between insurgents and victims, often achieving outcomes that official security forces have struggled to secure





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Boko Haram BOSYA Kidnapping Borno State Humanitarian Response

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