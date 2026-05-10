Borno State's Rehabilitation Programme for Former Boko Haram Insurgents and Their Families

The initiative, which aims to rehabilitate and reintegrate former Boko Haram insurgents and their families, has resulted in significant advancements, with over 8,000 individuals successfully integrated into society. The state government's response to the humanitarian responsibility created by the surrender of insurgents and their families led to the establishment of structured rehabilitation programmes, particularly for women and children who faced numerous challenges upon arrival, including trauma, gender-based violence experiences, and limited exposure to formal society. To support rehabilitation, the state deployed social workers, set up temporary learning centers, healthcare facilities, and skills acquisition programmes.

The Borno State Government has witnessed substantial progress in the reintegration of former Boko Haram insurgents and their families. Approximately 8,000 individuals have successfully integrated into society under the rehabilitation programme .

The initiative, spearheaded by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, has achieved approximately 75% success, with a focus on promoting peace-building and recovery efforts in the North-East. Many of those who surrendered were not frontline fighters but rather served in logistical and support roles within the insurgent networks





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Humanitarian Crisis Boko Haram Former Insurgents Rehabilitation Programme Humanitarian Crisis In The North-East Peace-Building And Recovery Efforts

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