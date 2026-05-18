Borno State Governor Zulum Stalks APC in 2027 Elections, Endorses Vice Presidential Candidate

The governor of Borno State, Zulum, has reaffirmed the state's commitment to support President Tinubu and APC in the 2027 general elections. Zulum also endorsed Senator Kashim Shettima as Vice President and affirmed the re-election of Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan in 2027.

The governor of Borno State , Mr. Zulum, has committed the support of its people to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in the 2027 general elections .

During the APC Senatorial District Primary Election for Borno Central held in Maiduguri, the governor affirmed the party candidates and praised Senator Kashim Shettima's appointment as Vice President. Zulum also endorsed Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan for re-election in 2027. The elections were peaceful and monitored by INEC officials and security agencies. The chairman of the committee, Jones Ode Erue, affirmed Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan as the APC senatorial candidate for Borno Central





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APC Borno State Borno Central General Elections Kashim Shettima Kaka Shehu Lawan President Tinubu Senatorial District Primary Election Committee Unite Support

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