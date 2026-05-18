Borno State Government Confirms Rescue Efforts for Abducted Students and Children

The Borno State Government is working closely with security agencies to secure the release of 42 students and children abducted from a school in Mussa, Askira-Uba Local Government Area. The victims were taken during an early morning attack on Friday, and the state government is prioritizing their safe return to their families.

The Borno State Government confirms ongoing rescue efforts to secure the release of 42 students and children abducted from a school in Mussa, Askira-Uba Local Government Area.

The victims were taken during an early morning attack on Friday. Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has been engaging security agencies to coordinate rescue operations and ensure the safe return of the abducted students, pupils, and other victims to their families. The attack reflects a resurgence of insecurity in parts of Chibok and Askira-Uba, prompting Senator Ali Ndume to urge troops of Operation Hadin Kai to intensify rescue operations





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Kidnapping Borno State Borno State Government Rescue Efforts Abducted Students Attack Operation Hadin Kai Senator Ali Ndume Resurgence Of Insecurity Swift Military Response

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