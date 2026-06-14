Borno State Declares Public Holiday for Islamic New Year 1448 AH

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has declared a public holiday on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, to mark the Islamic New Year (Muharram 1, 1448 AH). The state commissioner urges residents to embrace peace, unity, and service to humanity.

The Borno State Government has declared Tuesday a public holiday to commemorate the first day of the Islamic Calendar Year, 1448 after Hijira. Since the Hijri calendar is based on lunar cycles, it is approximately 11 to 12 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

In a statement released on Sunday, the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, urged residents to use the period to rededicate themselves to peaceful co-existence and service to humanity and development. The statement reads, "This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, mni, FNSE, has declared Tuesday 1st Day of Muharram 1448 After Hijira (AH), which is equivalent to Tuesday 16th June 2026 as a Public Holiday to commemorate the first day of the Islamic Calendar Year 1448 (AH).

All citizens are therefore enjoined to be faithful and reflect on this important date and rededicate themselves to peaceful co-existence and service to humanity and development of our dear state in particular," he stated. Tar also enjoined citizens to embrace the virtues of unity, solidarity, togetherness, tolerance, justice, mercy and multiculturalism that are essential to ensuring unity in diversity and unity of mankind.

"The Government and good people of Borno are committed to the unity, prosperity and existence of Nigeria, and to projecting Nigeria's good image among the comity of nations in a globalised universe," he noted. The commissioner said Governor Zulum enjoined the people of the state to pray for a peaceful, plural democratic entity, calling on all communities and faith groups to live in harmony and togetherness





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Borno Public Holiday Islamic New Year Muharram Babagana Zulum Hijri Calendar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Borno State Reintegrates 720 Former Boko Haram FightersBorno State government has reintegrated 720 former Boko Haram fighters along with 992 women and 2,050 children after a rehabilitation and deradicalisation programme, bringing the total number of ex-insurgents processed to nearly 10,000.

Read more »

Troops Repel Boko Haram, ISWAP Attack in Borno State, Rescue Abducted CiviliansTroops of Operation Hadin Kai have repelled a coordinated attack by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists in Borno State, rescued nine abducted civilians and arrested suspected insurgent collaborators during a series of operations conducted between June 11 and 12, 2026.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Arrests Five Kidnappers in Borno StateOperation Hadin Kai troops detained five suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate in Magumeri, Borno, seizing two AK‑47 rifles, magazines and ammunition, and pledging continued efforts to dismantle criminal networks in the northeast region.

Read more »

Sultan of Sokoto Calls Nigerians to Spot New Moon of Muharram for Islamic New YearThe Sultan urges Muslims to witness the new crescent on 15 June 2026 to confirm the start of Muharram 1448 AH, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, coordinating through local leaders for nationwide verification.

Read more »