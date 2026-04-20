Borno South Youth Alliance Appeals for Urgent Intervention Following Boko Haram 72-Hour Ultimatum

The Borno South Youth Alliance is urgently requesting government and philanthropic intervention to rescue 416 abducted women and children after Boko Haram demanded a N5 billion ransom with a 72-hour deadline.

The Borno South Youth Alliance ( BOSYA ) has issued a desperate and urgent appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria, prominent philanthropists, and various stakeholders to intervene in a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis involving the abduction of 416 individuals in Borno State . The situation, which has gripped the Ngoshe community with terror, reached a critical breaking point after the terrorist group Boko Haram issued a chilling 72-hour ultimatum regarding the fate of the captives.

The abducted group, consisting primarily of vulnerable women and children, has been held against their will, sparking widespread concern and fear across the region. Samaila Ibrahim Kaigama, the President of BOSYA, confirmed that the group received intelligence revealing that the insurgents have demanded a staggering N5 billion ransom to secure the release of the hostages. This demand, which was communicated through a threatening video, has placed an impossible financial burden on the affected families and the local community, effectively forcing them to seek assistance from higher authorities and wealthy citizens. In the official statement released by the organization, BOSYA provided chilling details regarding the negotiations. The terrorist group has reportedly laid out specific, rigid instructions for how the ransom payment and the subsequent release process must be handled, leaving little room for error or delay. The 72-hour timeline creates a suffocating sense of urgency, as the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians hang in the balance. The alliance stressed that they have been actively engaged in mediation efforts to ensure the safety and return of the Ngoshe community members, but the escalating demands and the violent nature of the captors have necessitated an immediate escalation to the national level. The group argues that the complexity of the situation is beyond the capacity of local community leaders, necessitating the direct involvement of security agencies and high-level government officials who possess the resources to navigate such a grave national security threat. BOSYA has specifically reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, urging them to prioritize this matter as a central pillar of their administration’s commitment to national security and human rights. Furthermore, the alliance is calling upon Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who has been a vocal figure in the efforts to stabilize Borno State, to lend his influence to this mediation process. Beyond government officials, the statement includes a plea to prominent Nigerian business magnates, including Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu, as well as other wealthy individuals from the Northern region. The organization emphasizes that this is not merely a regional issue but a profound humanitarian crisis that demands a display of unity, compassion, and swift action from all well-meaning citizens. By highlighting the vulnerability of the women and children involved, the alliance hopes to galvanize a collective national response that can secure the freedom of the 416 victims before the expiration of the ultimatum. The group maintains that every lawful avenue must be explored to prevent a catastrophic outcome and to restore hope to the families who are currently living in total despair





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Borno State Boko Haram Humanitarian Crisis Kidnapping BOSYA

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