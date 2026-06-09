Borno Residents Recount Harrowing Experiences in Terrorist Captivity

Residents of Ngoshe community in Borno State who recently regained their freedom after spending three months in captivity have recounted their harrowing experiences in the hands of terrorists. The victims spoke about the harsh conditions they endured, including hunger, inadequate shelter, limited access to water, and the deaths of children while in captivity.

Residents of Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State who recently regained their freedom after spending three months in captivity have recounted their harrowing experiences in the hands of terrorists.

In separate interviews with The PUNCH in Pulka on Monday, the victims spoke about the harsh conditions they endured, including hunger, inadequate shelter, limited access to water, and the deaths of children while in captivity. The PUNCH had reported that about 360 victims were among the 416 residents, mostly women and children, abducted during a terrorist attack on Ngoshe on March 4, 2026. The victims said they survived largely on guinea corn throughout their stay in captivity.

One of the freed captives, Halima Musa, said the women were responsible for preparing meals supplied by their captors. They ate only guinea corn, once a day, and sometimes there was no soup. Six children died during the period of captivity. Another captive, who asked not to be named, claimed the terrorists appeared to operate a food distribution network.

Some of the victims alleged that 13 male teenagers were separated from the group shortly before their release and retained by the terrorists. The freed captives also claimed that several Ghana-Must-Go bags were delivered to the terrorists' enclave less than 24 hours before their release. The Borno State Government has denied allegations that ransom was paid to secure the release of the captives.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, stated this during an appearance on Channels Television's The Morning Brief programme on Monday. Tar maintained that the operation was intelligence-driven and executed by the military with support from the Department of State Services. Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday visited the released victims in Pulka and commended President Bola Tinubu, the military and security agencies for their roles in securing their freedom.

The governor said the latest release involved 357 captives, while others had regained freedom in smaller batches over the preceding months. He also commended the military, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the DSS, the Civilian Joint Task Force, forest guards, vigilantes and hunters for their contributions. According to him, the total number of abducted residents who have regained freedom now stands at 434.

The governor further disclosed that the state government had committed millions of naira to the rehabilitation of Ngoshe community and was working with security agencies to facilitate the safe return of displaced residents





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Borno State Terrorism Captivity Freedom Rehabilitation

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