Borno State Police Command arrests two men for posing as officers and extorting residents in Muna, Jere Local Government Area on November 8.

The Borno State Police Command has successfully apprehended two individuals accused of impersonating law enforcement officers to extort money from traders and residents. The suspects, identified as Baba Shehu Abba, aged 23, and Isah Muhammad, aged 25, were taken into custody following specific complaints filed by members of the public regarding their activities in the Muna area. This location falls within the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, where the alleged crimes took place over several days leading up to the arrests.

Investigation and Arrest Details

The Borno State Police Command initiated a formal investigation on November 8, 2026, at approximately 10:00 hours. The trigger for this operation was a report that two young men had been repeatedly soliciting money from traders and members of the public at their business locations in Muna. Operatives from the Violent Crime Response Unit, also known as the Crack squad, immediately responded to these complaints. Their swift action led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the two suspects at their respective locations.

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During the apprehension, police officers recovered significant evidence from the suspects. Baba Shehu Abba was found in possession of a locally made black pistol. Meanwhile, Isah Muhammad was arrested while holding a black toy pistol, specifically identified as a Barrater model. These items were secured as exhibits to support the charges of impersonation and extortion brought against the men. The presence of these weapons, both real and simulated, underscored the severity of the threat posed to the community.

Confessions and Ongoing Inquiries

Following their detention, both suspects reportedly confessed to the police that they were not serving as official police officers. This admission confirms the allegations that they were illegally posing as law enforcement personnel to intimidate and extort money from innocent citizens. The Borno State Police Command has confirmed that the suspects are currently in police custody while investigations continue to determine their full involvement in other potential cases of impersonation and extortion within the Muna area and surrounding regions.

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Police sources indicate that the investigation is actively expanding to uncover any additional victims or related crimes linked to Abba and Muhammad. The authorities are working to ascertain the full extent of their illegal activities during the period they were operating under false pretenses. Residents are encouraged to come forward with any information that might assist in linking the suspects to other incidents of similar nature, ensuring that all grievances are properly documented and addressed by the command.

Commissioner Urges Community Vigilance

Commissioner of Police Naziru Abdulmajid has issued a strong reassurance to the residents of Borno State regarding the command's unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property. He emphasized that the arrest of the two men demonstrates the police force's dedication to maintaining security and eradicating criminal elements within the state. The commissioner stressed that community cooperation is vital in identifying and stopping such fraudulent activities before they escalate.

CP Naziru Abdulmajid specifically urges residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities, particularly cases of impersonation and extortion, to the nearest police station. By fostering a culture of vigilance, the community can play a crucial role in supporting law enforcement efforts. The Borno State Police Command continues to operate under this directive to ensure the safety of traders and residents in the Jere Local Government Area and beyond.