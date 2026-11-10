Borno Police Arrest 103 Suspects in Maiduguri Crackdown Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Borno State Police Command says 103 suspects were arrested in a Maiduguri crackdown on criminal hideouts to curb election thuggery before the 2027 general elections.

The Borno State Police Command said on Tuesday that the arrest of 103 suspects in a major crackdown on criminal hideouts and black spots across Maiduguri was part of measures to curb election thuggery and other anti-social activities ahead of the 2027 general elections. The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Nahum Daso, disclosed the details to LEADERSHIP newspaper. The operation followed a series of raids that the Command described as a direct response to security concerns during the coming electioneering period.

ASP Kenneth Nahum Daso said the operation was part of the proactive security strategy of the Commissioner of Police in Borno State. The exercise was aimed at flushing out criminals from slums, communities and identified criminal hideouts across the state. According to the Command, the goal was to create a safe and peaceful environment for the forthcoming electioneering process.

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Borno Police Raids on Maiduguri Hideouts

The Borno State Police Command conducted the Maiduguri operation through its Social Vices Unit, working alongside other critical stakeholders and security agencies. Daso said the large-scale exercise covered about 11 locations identified as criminal hotspots. Among them were Baga Road, Shagari Low Cost, Kasuwa Fara, Shuwari and Muna.

Daso described the method used by the Command as raiding slums, communities and identified black hideouts and black spots where criminals hide. He said the aim was to force criminals out of those places so that the electioneering process could proceed freely and without disruption. The Command presented these raids as a preventive measure rather than a reaction to a single incident.

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Daso said the police had sustained the crackdown through subsequent raid operations after the initial exercise. He noted that each further arrest led to further prosecutions. The Command linked this continuing pressure to its effort to deny criminals access to hideouts across the state.

Prosecutions and Suspect Releases in Borno

ASP Kenneth Nahum Daso said the coordinated operation led to the prosecution of over 90 percent of the suspects, particularly those found in possession of incriminating exhibits. He said the Social Vices Unit secured convictions for most of the suspects, especially those found with exhibits. Daso also said that about 90 per cent of the suspects had been convicted for various offences, including theft and drug-related crimes.

Daso explained that not all arrested persons faced the same outcome. Some suspects were released after screening, while others were granted bail or remained under investigation. The Command presented these outcomes as part of the normal due process that follows an arrest.

The Command's account places the arrests within a broader legal process rather than a single sweep. Daso's remarks show that screening, bail decisions and ongoing investigations continue to shape the final status of each suspect. The published figures from the Command do not separately break down the outcomes for each category of suspects.

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Election Security Goals for the 2027 Polls

The Borno State Police Command said the sustained operations were designed to dismantle criminal networks and prevent activities that could undermine peace and security during the 2027 electioneering period. Daso said the Command aimed to stop criminals from using the election season to carry out violence and other social vices. The Command linked the crackdown directly to its duty to protect voters and communities.

For residents of Maiduguri and other parts of Borno State, the immediate effect is a visible police presence in slums and neighbourhoods identified as criminal hotspots. The Command has not announced further dates for future raids in the material released to LEADERSHIP. Residents and election stakeholders will therefore need to track official police statements as the 2027 general elections approach.