Borno Gov Zulum Mobilizes APC Base in Monguno Ahead of 2027 Elections

Governor Babagana Zulum rallies supporters in Monguno for APC candidates, emphasizing political stability and security progress ahead of the 2027 general elections in Borno State.

Former Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum descended upon Monguno on Sunday to vigorously campaign for the All Progressives Congress ( APC). The high-profile political rally served as a critical mobilization event, aimed at galvanizing grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Zulum also sought to bolster the electoral prospects for Engr. Mustapha Gubio, the APC governorship candidate for Borno State, alongside other party contenders preparing for the 2027 general elections.

Monguno Rally Details and APC Leadership

The massive gathering in Monguno was not limited to a single location but effectively spanned 10 local government areas across northern Borno State. This extensive footprint underscored the APC's strategic intent to consolidate its influence across the region's most politically significant territories. The event brought together a diverse array of attendees, including senior party leaders, key stakeholders, and thousands of local residents eager to demonstrate their allegiance to the ruling party. By uniting these groups, the APC aimed to project an image of widespread popular backing as it looks toward the upcoming electoral cycle.

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Zulum's Message on Continuity and Security

Addressing the large crowd, Governor Zulum delivered a clear directive urging citizens to exhibit their support for the APC by voting for all of its candidates on the ballot. He argued that maintaining APC leadership at both federal and state levels is essential for sustaining the developmental progress already achieved in the state. Zulum emphasized that political stability and policy continuity are prerequisites for strengthening security operations and accelerating the rebuilding of communities devastated by years of insurgency. He posited that a change in political administration could disrupt the momentum needed to fully recover these war-torn areas.

Key Political Figures in Attendance

The rally was graced by a significant lineup of prominent political figures from across the party hierarchy. Former Governor Maina Ma'aji Lawan was present, lending his experience and influence to the campaign efforts. Also in attendance were APC Deputy National Chairman Ali Bukar Dalori and Amb. Baba Ahmed Jidda, signaling high-level national party engagement. Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno and the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, further highlighted the legislative support behind the governor's campaign.

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Representation from the legislative branches extended to the APC candidates for the three House of Representatives seats in Borno State. These candidates included Engr. Bukar Talba, Hon. Usman Zannah, and Hajjiya Fati Alkali, all of whom were present to rally their respective constituencies. The State APC Excos, led by Chairman Bello Ayuba, alongside members of the Borno State Executive Council, were also in attendance, demonstrating the organized unity of the party's administrative machinery.

Strategic Implications for 2027 Elections

This concerted effort in Monguno serves as a strategic precursor to the 2027 general elections, aiming to secure a dominant position for the APC in Borno State. The focus on security and recovery aligns with the broader narrative promoted by President Tinubu, linking current governance successes to future political stability. By emphasizing the tangible benefits of APC continuity, the campaign seeks to neutralize opposition arguments and solidify the party's base. The extensive turnout and presence of national leaders suggest that Borno State is a critical battleground in the upcoming electoral landscape, with the APC deploying its full resources to ensure victory.