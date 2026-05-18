Boost for Super Eagles as Iwobi Returns for Fulham

Alex Iwobi’s comeback to Fulham has given Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach Eric Chiekeme a boost as he prepares for high-profile friendlies against Portugal and Poland next month.

Alex Iwobi ’s return to action for Fulham has handed Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle a timely boost ahead of Nigeria ’s international friendlies against Portugal and Poland next month.

The winger has remained one of Nigeria’s most dependable players in recent years, contributing goals, assists, and leadership in midfield. His availability will strengthen the Super Eagles squad alongside several Europe-based stars rounding off their club seasons strongly. Nigeria are expected to use the matches against Portugal and Poland to test combinations and assess players ahead of crucial competitive fixtures later in the year.

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Nigeria International Friendlies Portugal Poland Alex Iwobi Fulham Eric Chelle Super Eagles Hamstring Injury Match Preparations Player Combinations Critical Fixtures World Cup Qualifiers

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