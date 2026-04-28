Bolarinwa Declares Governorship Bid, Pledges Security and Human Capital Development for Kwara State

APC governorship aspirant Bashir Bolarinwa formally announces his candidacy for the 2027 Kwara State election, prioritizing security, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment. He aims to build an inclusive and prosperous Kwara for all citizens.

Kwara State governorship hopeful, Bashir Bolarinwa , has formally announced his intention to contest the 2027 election, outlining a comprehensive plan centered on bolstering security and investing in human capital development .

Addressing a large gathering of supporters and party members, Bolarinwa emphasized that the safety of citizens would be his administration’s top priority, promising a decisive and comprehensive approach to tackling insecurity across the state. This pledge comes amidst growing concerns over recent banditry activities, including killings and kidnappings, which have heightened public anxiety in various parts of Kwara. Bolarinwa’s vision extends beyond security, encompassing significant investments in education, healthcare, and skills acquisition programs.

He believes empowering the youth and women through these initiatives is crucial for driving economic growth and stability within the state. He articulated a deep sense of duty and a commitment to serving the people of Kwara at a higher level, framing his political journey – which includes roles as a councillor, local government chairman, member of the National Assembly, and state party chairman – as one firmly rooted in service.

He envisions a Kwara where development is deepened, opportunities are expanded, and governance is characterized by fairness, inclusion, and justice. His commitment includes building an inclusive state where every region feels represented and economic opportunities are accessible to all residents. He plans to strengthen the state’s economy through innovation, agricultural advancements, and support for enterprise development, all while maintaining a transparent and accountable governance structure.

Furthermore, Bolarinwa called for unified support from party leaders, stakeholders, and the residents of Kwara State, framing his ambition as a collective mission for a better future. He acknowledged the significant strides made by President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda at the national level and pledged to bring a similar spirit of renewed hope to the people of Kwara.

The declaration ceremony was well-attended by prominent figures, including former speakers of the Kwara House of Assembly, past commissioners, and leaders from various sectors, demonstrating a broad base of support for his candidacy. Abolaji Afolabi, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for Bolarinwa’s 2027 campaign, highlighted that Bolarinwa’s aspiration embodies the collective desire for a Kwara that provides opportunities for all, not just a select few, and expressed confidence in his leadership capabilities to address the state’s current challenges and propel it forward.

The event underscored a growing momentum behind Bolarinwa’s bid to lead Kwara State, signaling a potential shift in the political landscape as the 2027 elections approach





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kwara State Governorship Election Bashir Bolarinwa APC Security Human Capital Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour Party in Rivers State Declares Unity, Elects New Executives Ahead of 2027 ElectionsBeatrice Itubo, the Labour Party’s 2023 governorship candidate in Rivers State, has announced the end of factional leadership within the party following a state congress where new executives were elected. She urged members to unite under the leadership recognized by the courts and INEC, emphasizing the need to avoid legal battles that could drain the party’s resources. Itubo also dismissed claims that the Labour Party is only active on social media, highlighting its electoral successes and grassroots support, particularly among workers facing economic hardships. The congress marked a departure from past practices, with delegates from all 23 local government areas participating in the election of new leaders for the next four years.

Read more »

Akwa Ibom State on High Alert Following COVID-19 Outbreak in Neighboring StateAkwa Ibom State Government activates heightened surveillance and public health measures in response to a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak in a neighboring state, emphasizing preventative measures and urging residents to seek prompt medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

Read more »

Ex-Kwara commissioner declares bid for Rep seatMr Olododo, an indigene of Ibagun Ward, Ilorin East Local Government Area, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read more »

Kwara: Five suspects in custody as police crackdown on kidnappersThe Kwara State Police Command has recorded a breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on kidnapping, with five suspected abductors arrested during a coordinated operation in the state. The development was disclosed in a statement issued on April 28 2026, on the official X page of the Kwara State Police Command.

Read more »

Bolarinwa Declares 2027 Governorship Bid in Kwara StateFormer Kwara APC Chairman, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, has announced his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election, promising to prioritize security, education, healthcare, and economic development.

Read more »

Ex-Kwara APC chairman declares governorship bid as Femi Sanni picks nomination formsThe race for the 2027 Kwara governorship election is shaping up as two hopefuls have formally declared their intention to contest the number one seat in the state.

Read more »