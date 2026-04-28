Bolarinwa Declares 2027 Governorship Bid in Kwara State

Former Kwara APC Chairman, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, has announced his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election, promising to prioritize security, education, healthcare, and economic development.

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Kwara State , Honourable Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa , has formally announced his intention to vie for the governorship of the state in the 2027 election s, running under the APC banner.

The declaration was made during a well-attended gathering of party members, loyalists, and supporters, signaling a significant development in the political landscape of Kwara. Bolarinwa, who previously served as a member of the House of Representatives, articulated a vision centered on prioritizing the safety and security of all residents. He emphasized a commitment to decisively confronting and comprehensively resolving the escalating insecurity challenges plaguing various parts of the state, including disturbing reports of killings and kidnappings.

His proposed administration would focus on ensuring the protection of lives and property throughout Kwara, establishing a secure environment conducive to growth and development. Beyond security, Bolarinwa outlined a comprehensive plan for socio-economic advancement, placing significant emphasis on human capital development. He pledged substantial investments in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and skills acquisition programs.

This investment, he explained, is designed to empower the youth and women of Kwara State, positioning them as key drivers of economic progress and overall stability. Bolarinwa’s ambition is rooted in a deep-seated desire to serve the people of Kwara, understanding their challenges and aspirations. He highlighted his extensive political experience – spanning roles as a councillor, local government chairman, National Assembly member, and state party chairman – as invaluable preparation for the responsibilities of governorship.

He believes this diverse background provides him with a unique understanding of the state’s needs and the capacity to effectively address them. He envisions a Kwara State where development is deepened, opportunities are expanded, and governance is characterized by fairness, inclusion, and justice. His commitment extends to strengthening the state’s economy through fostering innovation, supporting agricultural initiatives, and promoting enterprise development, all while maintaining a people-centered approach to governance built on transparency and accountability.

Bolarinwa underscored the collaborative nature of his endeavor, acknowledging that achieving this vision requires a collective effort. He explicitly stated that he cannot succeed alone and called for the unified support of the people of Kwara. He also expressed his appreciation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” indicating his intention to align his state-level initiatives with the national vision for progress.

The event saw Abolaji Afolabi, Chairman of the central planning committee for the ‘BOB 2027’ campaign, articulate that Bolarinwa’s aspiration embodies the widespread desire for improved leadership within Kwara State. Afolabi emphasized that the movement represents a collective yearning for a Kwara where opportunities are accessible to all, not merely a privileged few. He further stated that extensive consultations conducted throughout the state have revealed a strong public readiness for purposeful and effective leadership.

The presence of prominent political stakeholders and community leaders, both from within and outside Kwara State, at the declaration event underscored the significance of Bolarinwa’s candidacy and the growing momentum behind his campaign. The atmosphere was charged with optimism and a shared belief that Bolarinwa possesses the qualities and experience necessary to lead Kwara towards a brighter future.

The campaign team is confident that Bolarinwa represents the leadership Kwara needs at this crucial juncture, promising a new era of progress and prosperity for the state and its citizens





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Kwara State Governorship Election APC Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa 2027 Election Politics

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