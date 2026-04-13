Boko Haram Attacks Monguno Outpost, Killing at Least 22 Soldiers

Boko Haram insurgents launched a deadly attack on a military outpost in Monguno, Borno State, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 Nigerian Army soldiers. The attack, which occurred overnight, is believed to have taken place as the military prepared for a renewed offensive against the terrorist group. The incident has raised concerns about the escalation of violence in the region and the effectiveness of current counter-insurgency strategies. President Tinubu has pledged to intensify military action against the insurgents.

Reports indicate that Boko Haram insurgents launched a devastating attack on a military outpost situated in Monguno , Borno State , resulting in the tragic deaths of a minimum of 22 Nigeria n Army soldiers. Sources with close knowledge of the event have confirmed the casualty figures, painting a grim picture of the overnight assault. The attack is believed to have taken place during the preparation phase of a planned renewed offensive by the military against the terrorist group. This escalation comes amidst a period of heightened attacks by the insurgents targeting security forces across the region, further destabilizing the already volatile environment.

The unit targeted, under the command of Colonel I.A. Muhammad, was associated with the 242 Battalion, stationed within Borno State, a region that has tragically remained a critical hotspot in the protracted insurgency. This conflict has persisted for over 17 years, inflicting immense suffering and hardship on the local population and presenting formidable challenges to the Nigerian government's efforts to establish peace and stability. The Nigerian Army has not yet released an official statement regarding the attack, and requests for comment from a spokesperson have gone unanswered at this time. The lack of immediate response has only fueled speculation and concern surrounding the details of the attack and the overall security situation in the area.

In the immediate aftermath of the assault, a video purporting to depict the attack began circulating rapidly on various social media platforms. The unverified footage, though difficult to authenticate definitively, further exacerbated the already widespread anxiety and apprehension among citizens. Such videos, regardless of their authenticity, often serve to amplify the emotional impact of such tragedies, contributing to a sense of fear and instability within the affected communities.

This attack represents another significant blow to the military's efforts to contain and ultimately defeat the Boko Haram insurgency. It also highlights the persistent challenges that security forces face in effectively combating the well-organized and ruthless terrorist group. Furthermore, information indicates that Colonel Muhammad is among the senior officers of the Nigerian Army who were recently killed by Boko Haram fighters within the past two weeks, a concerning trend that underscores the growing audacity and operational capacity of the insurgents. The loss of such experienced officers can severely impact the military's leadership structure and its overall ability to execute strategic operations against the terrorists. This wave of attacks and the associated human costs are raising questions about the effectiveness of the current counter-insurgency strategies and the broader efforts to address the root causes of the conflict.

Following the attacks, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed his government's commitment to aggressively intensify military action against the insurgents. The announcement reflects a determination to bring an end to the ongoing conflict that has caused untold suffering and instability across the region since 2009. The repeated pledges of stronger military action underscore the gravity of the situation and the government's unwavering resolve to neutralize the threat posed by the terrorist group. The conflict has consistently challenged successive administrations, necessitating comprehensive and multifaceted approaches.

The complex nature of the insurgency requires sustained efforts that encompass not only military operations but also initiatives to address the underlying socio-economic and political factors that contribute to the ongoing conflict. This includes efforts to promote dialogue, reconciliation, and development within affected communities. The government's future actions will be closely scrutinized to assess the efficacy of these new strategies. The long-term implications of these attacks will impact everything from economic investment in the region to the general well-being of the population. The recent attacks highlight the urgent need for a renewed and comprehensive strategy to effectively counter the Boko Haram insurgency and restore peace and stability to the affected areas.





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Boko Haram Monguno Borno State Military Attack Insurgency Nigeria Terrorism Soldiers Killed Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zulum Donates ₦50m To Family Of Boko Haram Victim, Late Lt. Col OkoloBorno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has donated ₦50 million to the family of the late Lt. Col. OC Okolo, who lost his life during a Boko Haram attack at Mandaragirau in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State on 16 February 2026.

Read more »

NAF Investigates Civilian Casualties in Jilli Market Air StrikeThe Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched an investigation into reports of civilian casualties resulting from an air strike on Jilli market, located on the Borno–Yobe border. The incident occurred during an operation targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents. The NAF has activated its Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell) to conduct a fact-finding mission. Conflicting reports suggest numerous civilian deaths and injuries. Amnesty International has raised concerns about the operation, while the Yobe state government claims the strike targeted a Boko Haram stronghold.

Read more »

Nigerian Army Releases Video of Boko Haram Suspect Confession on Jilli Market AirstrikeThe Nigerian Army has released a video featuring a suspected Boko Haram member's confession, claiming those present during the Jilli market airstrike were insurgents involved in logistics. The incident, resulting in at least 56 reported deaths, occurred along the Borno Yobe border, prompting debate on intelligence accuracy and civilian casualties. The Air Force defends the operation as based on credible intelligence, highlighting the challenges of counter-terrorism.

Read more »

Borno Governor Warns Residents Against Aiding Boko HaramBorno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has cautioned residents against supporting Boko Haram, following military operations in the Jilli area. He highlighted the closure of markets used by insurgents and emphasized cooperation with security agencies.

Read more »

Zulum Warns Against Aiding Boko Haram InsurgentsThe warning follows recent operations conducted by the Air Component of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai.

Read more »

Governor speaks on NAF airstrike on North-east marketGovernor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has warned residents against aiding, harbouring, or providing logistical support to Boko Haram insurgents

Read more »