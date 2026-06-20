Boko Haram Abductors Trapped in Oyo Forest, Rescue Operation Ongoing

Boko Haram terrorists who abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State remain trapped in Oyo National Park, using IEDs and human shields to resist rescue. Soldiers have been killed, and the government refuses to negotiate.

Boko Haram terrorists who abducted pupils and teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have been trapped inside the Oyo National Park, 36 days after the May 15 attacks, Saturday PUNCH has learnt.

It was gathered that the terrorists, who are members of Jama'atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda'Awati Wal-Jihad, the formal name of Boko Haram, have intensified efforts to frustrate the rescue operation by planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and frequently changing locations within the dense forest. Sources familiar with the operation disclosed that the terrorists have also orchestrated attacks in other parts of the country as a deliberate strategy to divert attention and stretch security resources deployed for the rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers.

Saturday PUNCH learnt that despite mounting pressure from troops and other security operatives deployed in the forest, the terrorists have continued to fiercely resist rescue efforts, with the operation already claiming the lives of some soldiers. The pupils and teachers were abducted on May 15 from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; L.A. Primary School; and Community Grammar School, Esiele.

One of the abducted teachers, Michael Oyedokun, was killed the following day by the terrorists in a bid to deter security operatives from advancing closer. Meanwhile, the terrorists have reportedly demanded the release of two of their commanders in exchange for the abducted pupils and teachers. The terror commanders are Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara'a or Abbas Mukhtar, and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, alias Isah Adam or Mahmud Al-Nigeri, also known as Mallam Mamuda.

However, the government has maintained that it will not negotiate with the terrorists and has vowed to rescue the abducted pupils and teachers. Security operatives familiar with the rescue operation told Saturday PUNCH that all possible exit routes from the forest had been manned by soldiers, making it difficult for the terrorists to move their victims out.

Saturday PUNCH also gathered that soldiers trying to flush out the terrorists have come under attack on two occasions, resulting in the deaths of at least three personnel. One security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said the forest's difficult terrain and the terrorists' tactics had slowed down the operation.

They have planted IEDs everywhere and our men are exploring professional methods to navigate the difficult areas, the source said. Some soldiers have been killed in the operation. There have been shootouts on two occasions. The military lost three personnel in those shootouts.

Just two weeks ago, two soldiers were killed in the forest. That has really slowed down the operation, but we are not relenting. They know they are being monitored and that security operatives are everywhere. So, they move their victims from one place to another.

But they can't leave the forest. They have been surrounded, he said. Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had earlier confirmed that some soldiers died during the ongoing rescue efforts. While addressing protesters on Tuesday, the governor said, We have lost men, even soldiers and officers.

I can confirm to you that a lieutenant in the Nigerian Army was killed two days ago. A former lawmaker in the state who is knowledgeable about the rescue operation told Saturday PUNCH that the terrorists' commanders had intensified attacks in the northern part of the country to reduce the concentration of security operatives focused on the Oyo abduction.

He said the terrorists, who he claimed had been caged in the forest, were trying to stretch security personnel and thin out their presence in the Oyo National Park in a bid to escape. The ex-lawmaker, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Thursday, said, From intelligence reports, we got to know that the terrorists deliberately increased the tempo of attacks on innocent citizens and communities just to distract the security operatives from forging ahead with the rescue operation.

They have been surrounded and they know the soldiers in the forest are getting close to them. So, they and their commanders increased the scale of attacks so that the soldiers trailing them in the Oyo forest will be withdrawn or reduced. That is their tactic. But it will not work.

Very soon, the children and teachers will be rescued. The security men have blocked all the paths they can escape through, and they are becoming weaker. A security source privy to the operation told Saturday PUNCH that the abductors' use of the victims as human shields remained the biggest obstacle to a decisive rescue. They're using their victims as shields, and we don't want a situation where they would begin to kill those children, the source said.

The ongoing operation highlights the complexities of counter-terrorism efforts in Nigeria, where insurgents exploit challenging terrain and asymmetric tactics. The Oyo National Park, with its thick vegetation and rugged landscape, provides cover for the terrorists, making it difficult for security forces to conduct precision strikes without endangering the hostages. Despite these challenges, military and police personnel remain committed to securing the safe release of the abducted individuals.

The government has reiterated its stance against negotiating with terrorists, emphasizing that military action is the only viable option. As the operation enters its fifth week, families of the abducted pupils and teachers continue to hope for a swift resolution, while the nation watches closely





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Boko Haram Abduction Rescue Operation Oyo State Terrorism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oyo Contributory Pension Scheme Approved by MakindeGovernor Seyi Makinde approves the immediate commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme for Oyo State workers, effective July 1, 2026. Learn more abou

Read more »

Oyo State approves Contributory Pension Scheme with January 2025 effective dateGovernor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the immediate commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in the state, effective from 1 January 2025 for new recruits and officially commencing on 1 July 2026. The scheme requires a 12% employer contribution and an 8% employee contribution, with the state government ensuring immediate payment of accrued benefits. All MDAs are directed to submit employee recruitment lists from 1 January 2025 onward.

Read more »

Oyo Assembly Cancels Third Anniversary Over Security Concerns, Shifts Focus to GovernanceThe Oyo State House of Assembly has called off its planned third-anniversary activities due to worsening security in Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso, choosing instead to concentrate on legislative responses to insecurity, oversight, and public engagement.

Read more »

Oyo Abduction: Rarara Accuses Davido of Politicising Insecurity at World Cup EventWhile Rarara condemned Davido’s World Cup message as harmful to Nigeria’s reputation, social media users defended the singer.

Read more »