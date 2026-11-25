Former PDP chieftain Bode George calls for Atiku Abubakar to defer his 2027 presidential run until 2031, citing a power-sharing agreement between Nigeria's north and south regions.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has publicly requested that African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar defer his 2027 presidential ambition until 2031. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the political veteran characterized Atiku's repeated bids for the highest office as an act of inordinate ambition, arguing that the timing contradicts established norms of political equity in Nigeria.

The Power Rotation Timeline Argument

George argues that the founding fathers of Nigeria's current democratic dispensation established a power-sharing arrangement between the north and the south to ensure equity and fairness. This arrangement dictates the rotation of six key political positions among the country's six geopolitical zones, with power alternating between the northern and southern regions every eight years.

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The positions governed by this informal but widely respected protocol include the president, vice-president, senate president, speaker of the house of representatives, secretary to the government of the federation, and the national chairman of the ruling party. George asserts that this rotation system has been the guiding principle for presidential succession in recent decades.

Historical Precedents and Political Transitions

According to George, the power-sharing arrangement directly informed the succession of former President Olusegun Obasanjo by the late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua in 2007. The protocol continued to guide the transition when Goodluck Jonathan succeeded Yar'Adua following his death in 2010. The cycle returned to the north when the late former President Muhammadu Buhari succeeded Jonathan in 2015.

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George noted that it would have been considered a significant aberration for a southerner to insist on succeeding Obasanjo in 2007, as the north had completed its tenure. He emphasizes that the south's turn began in 2023 and is scheduled to conclude in 2031. Under this timeline, power is expected to return to the north in 2031, making any attempt by a northern candidate to seize the presidency in 2027 a violation of this agreed-upon sequence.

Direct Critique of Atiku's Repeated Campaigns

The PDP chieftain stated that he had previously opposed Atiku's ambition in 2023 and remains firmly opposed to his decision to contest the presidency in 2027. George questioned why Atiku, the only Northerner contesting for the presidency in 2027, would seek office when the turn belongs to the south from 2023 to 2031. He explicitly asked, "Why is he inordinately ambitious?" highlighting Atiku's age as a factor.

George pointed out that Atiku is 80 years old and has contested for the presidency six times previously, including in party primaries. He had emerged as a presidential candidate in three general elections, making the 2027 contest his fourth. George advised the octogenarian to forget his presidential ambition for next year and return in 2031 when the seat returns to the north. He remarked that by then, Atiku will be close to 85 years old, and Nigerians will decide if they want to vote for him or not based on his record and fitness.

Call for Collective Interest Over Selfishness

Beyond the specific timeline dispute, George issued a broader admonition to the political class, stating that the greed and selfish ambition of some political leaders are tearing the country apart. He urged all political actors to bury self-interest for the collective interests of Nigerians. He emphasized that as an octogenarian, he fears nobody apart from God, and that the current moment requires Nigerians to shed the toga of selfishness.

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George concluded his statement by asserting that if Nigerians desire a country they can all be proud of, they must now wear the armour of truth. His comments reflect a deep concern that the persistent desire of individual politicians to hold power overrides the structural stability and agreed-upon rotational principles that have underpinned Nigeria's democratic transitions. The statement serves as a direct challenge to Atiku Abubakar's campaign strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections, positioning him as a disruptor of the north-south power balance if he proceeds with his bid.