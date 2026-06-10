Boards by Design vs Boards by Default: Why Most Public Sector Boards in Nigeria Were Built to Underperform

Dr. Bolaji Olagunju argues that the underperformance of public sector boards in Nigeria is a result of poor design, not accident. He applies seven transformational disciplines-Purpose, Strategy, Structure, Roles, People, Culture, Systems-to illustrate how boards can be redesigned for effectiveness.

There is a sentence I have written before, and one I will write again, because the more I observe Nigeria 's public institutions, the more convinced I become that this sentence carries the weight of an unspoken law.

If a parastatal is failing, it was designed to fail. If a regulator is performing, it was designed to perform. If a development bank is drifting, it was designed to drift. None of these outcomes are accidents.

They are the predictable result of how the institution was put together, who was placed inside it, what they were asked to do, and how they were held to account. This is the central principle of organisation design. It applies to companies, to government ministries, to civil society bodies, and to nations. And it applies, with full force and almost no exception, to boards.

In the last column, I argued that fixing public sector boards in Nigeria is the most powerful reform lever no one is pulling. Today I want to make the argument one layer deeper. They were assembled, structured, briefed, and operated in a way that makes anything other than underperformance unlikely. If we want different results, we must change the design.

There is no way around this. In a wide-ranging conversation with PUNCH Newspaper a few years ago, I laid out what I called the seven transformational disciplines of running government like a business. Purpose. Strategy.

Structure. Roles. People. Culture.

Systems. The argument then was simple. These seven disciplines, applied with rigour to government, would shift government from politics first to performance first. The same seven disciplines apply to boards.

In fact, they apply with even greater force, because the board is the highest decision-making body of any public institution. If these seven are wrong at board level, they will be wrong everywhere else in the institution. If these seven are right at board level, almost everything else becomes possible. Let me walk through each of the seven, as they apply to the boardroom, and let the reader judge their own board against them.

A performing board knows why it exists. Not in the legalistic sense of what the enabling Act says about its functions, but in the much sharper sense of what the country needs this institution to deliver, and what role the board plays in making sure that delivery happens. Most public sector boards in Nigeria cannot answer this question with clarity.

Asked what their board is for, the typical answer drifts toward describing the institution itself, or restating the appointment letter, or invoking generalities about oversight. The board's own purpose, as distinct from the institution's purpose, is rarely articulated.

As a result, the board has no anchor against which to measure whether it is doing its job. It cannot fail because it never named what success would look like. The remedy is unglamorous but essential. Every public sector board in Nigeria should be able to state, in one sentence, what it exists to do, and what would constitute failure of that purpose.

Until that sentence exists, the board is drifting. A performing board sets the direction of the institution. It does not rubber stamp the management's strategy. It does not approve the strategy document after the fact, having read it on the morning of the meeting.

It interrogates the strategy, shapes it, returns to it across the year, and holds the Chief Executive accountable for executing it. Most public sector boards in Nigeria do none of this. Strategy is treated as a management matter, brought to the board for ceremonial endorsement, and then filed. The board's role in setting direction is reduced to a quarterly review of how the management's plans are progressing, which is not strategic direction at all.

It is operational reporting dressed up in a strategic costume. The remedy here is to put strategic direction back where it belongs, at the top of every board agenda for the first hour of every meeting, with management present to be challenged, not to present. A performing board is structured to do its work. It has the right number of directors, the right committees, the right cadence of meetings, the right access to information, and the right relationship with management.

None of these are accidental. Each is a design decision. Most public sector boards in Nigeria are structured by inheritance rather than by design. The number of directors was fixed in the founding Act decades ago, and may bear no relationship to the work that needs doing.

The committee structure is often identical across institutions of wildly different mandates, because someone copied the template. Meetings happen quarterly because the law says so, regardless of whether quarterly is enough for the complexity of the institution's work. The remedy is to design the board's structure around the work it needs to do, not around the Act that created it. This may require legislative amendments, but the conversation must start.

A performing board assigns clear roles. Every director knows what they are individually responsible for, not just collectively. The chair knows the boundary between oversight and interference. The committees know their specific mandates.

The lead independent director, if one exists, knows when to step in. In most Nigerian public sector boards, roles are vague. Directors are appointed because of their political connections or professional stature, but rarely are they told what specific aspect of the institution's performance they are expected to own. The result is a board that meets, talks, and disperses without anyone being personally accountable for any part of the institution's success or failure.

The remedy is role chartering. Each director should have a written role description, reviewed annually, that connects their individual contribution to the board's purpose and the institution's strategy. A performing board has the right people. Not just people with impressive curricula vitae, but people with the specific competencies, experiences, and behaviours needed for the institution's current challenges.

This means that appointments must be based on a skills matrix, not on political patronage. Most public sector boards in Nigeria are filled as rewards for political loyalty or as consolation prizes for lost elections. The result is a board with overlapping skills, missing critical competencies, and often a complicit silence when things go wrong. The remedy is to insist on a transparent, competency-based appointment process, with a published board skills matrix and a clear rationale for each appointment.

Until then, boards will continue to be collections of individuals rather than teams built for performance. A performing board has the right culture. It is a culture of challenge without disrespect, of candour without confrontation, of collective ownership without groupthink. It is a culture where the CEO can be held to account without fear of retaliation, and where directors can disagree without damaging relationships.

Most public sector boards in Nigeria suffer from cultures of deference, silence, or political alignment. Directors who owe their appointments to the President or Minister are unlikely to ask tough questions. The culture becomes one of affirmation, not examination. The remedy is to build culture deliberately, through induction programmes, board evaluations, and leadership from the chair.

Culture is not written in the Act; it is built by behaviour, and it must be built by design. Finally, a performing board has the right systems. These are the systems for information flow, for meeting management, for performance tracking, for risk oversight, for board evaluation, and for director development. Most public sector boards in Nigeria operate with rudimentary systems.

Board papers arrive late or not at all. Meeting minutes are sparse and rarely track decisions or action items. Performance dashboards are absent. Risk registers exist but are not reviewed dynamically.

Board evaluations, when they happen, are superficial. The remedy is to invest in board systems as seriously as the institution invests in its operational systems. The board cannot govern what it does not see, and it cannot see without the right systems. These seven disciplines, applied with rigour, transform a board from a default assembly into a designed governance instrument.

They are not new. They are not expensive. They are not even controversial in the corporate world. But they are almost entirely absent from Nigeria's public sector boardrooms.

And that absence is not an accident. It is itself a design choice. The question is whether we are willing to redesign. If we want boards that work, we must move from boards by default to boards by design.

There is no shortcut, no magic appointment, and no political will that can substitute for good design. The choice is ours. And the time to make it is now





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