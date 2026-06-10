Boards by Design vs Boards by Default: Why Most Public Sector Boards in Nigeria Underperform

An analysis of why Nigerian public sector boards consistently underperform, arguing that outcomes are determined by design, not accident. The piece outlines seven disciplines-Purpose, Strategy, Structure, Roles, People, Culture, Systems-that distinguish performing boards from drifting ones, and calls for deliberate redesign of boards as a key reform lever.

The design of public sector boards in Nigeria determines their performance. If a parastatal is failing, it was designed to fail. If a regulator is performing, it was designed to perform.

These outcomes are not accidents but the predictable result of how the institution was put together, who was placed inside it, what they were asked to do, and how they were held to account. This principle of organization design applies to all institutions, and especially to boards, which are the highest decision-making bodies. Fixing public sector boards is the most powerful reform lever no one is pulling.

Most boards were assembled, structured, briefed, and operated in a way that makes anything other than underperformance unlikely. To get different results, we must change the design. There is no way around this. The seven transformational disciplines for running government like a business-Purpose, Strategy, Structure, Roles, People, Culture, Systems-apply with even greater force to boards.

If these seven are wrong at board level, they will be wrong everywhere else in the institution. If they are right at board level, almost everything else becomes possible. A performing board knows why it exists beyond the legalistic enabling Act. It articulates its distinct purpose in one sentence and knows what failure would look like.

Most public sector boards in Nigeria cannot answer this with clarity, drifting toward descriptions of the institution or generalities about oversight. Without a clear purpose, the board has no anchor to measure its success. The remedy is that every board should be able to state its purpose concisely. A performing board sets the direction of the institution.

It interrogates and shapes strategy, holds the Chief Executive accountable for execution, and does not merely rubber-stamp management's strategy document. Most Nigerian public sector boards treat strategy as a management matter, brought for ceremonial endorsement and then filed. Their role is reduced to quarterly operational reporting, not strategic direction. The remedy is to make strategic direction the top of every board agenda, with management present to be challenged.

A performing board is structured to do its work. It has the right number of directors, committees, meeting cadence, information access, and relationship with management. Most public sector boards are structured by inheritance, not design. The number of directors is fixed in decades-old Acts, committee structures are copied across different mandates, meetings are held quarterly because the law says so, and information packs are unnecessarily lengthy.

These design decisions must be intentional. Beyond Purpose, Strategy, and Structure, the remaining disciplines are equally critical. Roles must be clear: the board's role is oversight and direction, not management. People must be selected for competence and character, not political connection.

Culture must be one of candor, accountability, and performance. Systems must enforce transparency, monitoring, and consequences. When boards are designed by default-through inertia, politics, or copying-they underperform. When they are designed deliberately-with these seven disciplines-they become engines of national development





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Nigerian Public Sector Board Governance Organization Design Performance Parastatals Reform Strategy Boards

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