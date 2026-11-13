BMMC Discharges 24-Week Twins After Intensive Neonatal Care in Lagos

Babies Matter Medical Centre in Lagos discharges twins born at 24 weeks gestation. Mother Temitayo Fagbemi credits specialized care for survival of 550g and 740g infants.

The Babies Matter Medical Centre in Lagos has officially discharged a pair of twin infants who were born at the critical threshold of viability, just 24 weeks into gestation. This medical milestone marks a significant recovery for the siblings, who endured a complex hospitalization period lasting nearly three months under the watchful eyes of specialized neonatal staff.

The two infants, identified as the children of Temitayo Fagbemi, were born with extremely low birth weights of 550 grammes and 740 grammes, respectively. Their departure from the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit follows stays of 87 and 85 days. This extended period of care was essential to manage the severe physiological vulnerabilities associated with such extreme prematurity, allowing the babies to stabilize and grow before they were well enough to return home.

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Medical Challenges of 24-Week Gestation

Zainab Mudasiru, the Co-founder and Clinical Lead of the Babies Matter Medical Centre, emphasized that survival at 24 weeks of gestation represents the absolute limit of viability. She explained that even in highly developed Western nations, this gestational age is considered the borderline where life outside the womb is possible only through rigorous and continuous medical intervention. The outcome heavily depends on the specific capabilities and resources available within the treating hospital.

Mudasiru highlighted that the medical landscape in Nigeria presents unique difficulties compared to advanced healthcare systems in the United Kingdom. She noted that while the maximum survival rate for babies born at 24 weeks in the UK reaches 70 per cent, such outcomes are not guaranteed everywhere. The hospital operates in Lagos, a limited-resource environment where delivering expert neonatal care involves overcoming significant infrastructure and logistical challenges that do not exist in more affluent medical contexts.

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Complications and Specialized Interventions

The clinical team at the BMMC had to manage a constellation of severe complications inherent to extreme prematurity. The newborns faced risks from underdeveloped lungs that hindered breathing, fragile brains susceptible to internal bleeding, and immature gastrointestinal systems that required specialized feeding protocols. Furthermore, their immune systems were highly vulnerable to infections, necessitating strict isolation and monitoring protocols to prevent life-threatening bacterial or viral exposures.

The successful management of these conditions required a multidisciplinary approach from the hospital's medical personnel. The team coordinated respiratory support, neurological monitoring, and nutritional therapy to sustain the infants during their most vulnerable developmental window. Mudasiru commended the dedicated staff for their collaborative efforts, which were instrumental in navigating the high-risk nature of the babies' initial weeks and months of life.

Parental Perspective and Emotional Journey

For Temitayo Fagbemi, the mother of the twins, the initial diagnosis and birth were moments of profound shock and despair. She recalled breaking down in tears upon seeing the babies weigh only 550 grammes and 740 grammes. The extreme smallness of the infants triggered overwhelming fear, leading her to believe that survival was impossible. She described the experience as frightening, particularly due to the statistical likelihood of poor outcomes for babies born at this stage of development.

Despite the initial devastation, Fagbemi's perspective shifted as she observed the consistent and attentive care provided by the medical team. Seeing the dedication of the doctors and nurses in monitoring the babies' vital signs and administering necessary treatments gradually restored her hope. She expressed gratitude to the hospital for giving her children a chance at life, noting that the visible improvement in their condition over the following months transformed her anxiety into cautious optimism.

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Discharge Preparations and Future Outlook

As the twins approached discharge, the hospital focused heavily on preparing their mother for independent care at home. The nursing staff conducted practical demonstrations and supervised training sessions to ensure Fagbemi could safely prepare feeds, bathe the infants, and manage their daily needs. This educational component was designed to build her confidence and ensure a smooth transition from the controlled hospital environment to her own home.

Mudasiru used this occasion to urge other healthcare facilities and expecting parents to establish early communication with neonatal specialists. She emphasized that early contact allows for necessary preparations when a premature delivery is anticipated, potentially improving outcomes for other high-risk pregnancies. She noted that another set of twins born at 24 weeks is currently receiving care at the facility, highlighting the ongoing demand for such specialized services.

The discharge of these twins serves as a testament to the resilience of neonatal medicine and the strength of the families it serves. Fagbemi encouraged other parents facing similar diagnoses to maintain hope and seek specialized medical attention rather than losing faith due to low birth weights. Her story underscores the importance of accessible, high-quality neonatal care in improving survival rates for extremely premature infants in resource-limited settings.