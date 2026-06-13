Blessing Fubara Declares No Political Godfather, Cites Divine Support in Rivers State Governorship Bid

Blessing Fubara, the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate for Rivers State governor, stated in an interview that he has no political godfather, relying instead on God. He highlighted ideological differences with his brother, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and denied that his campaign is an extension of his brother's project. His entry into the 2027 race follows months of political strife in the state, including the feud between Governor Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike.

Blessing Fubara , the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Rivers State , has asserted that he has no political godfather, stating his sole support comes from God.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television's Prime Time on Friday night, Fubara emphasized that his political ideologies differ from those of his brother, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara. He dismissed perceptions that his campaign is a continuation of his brother's political agenda or that he is merely a placeholder candidate. He remarked, "I don't have a godfather but I have God the father.

You would also agree with me that if my ambition is determined by the grounds you are mentioning, it would mean I have no clear vision or focus for what I am working toward.

" He added, "My brother, Nigerians, and indeed the wider world saw what happened between him and his party. We have different political ideologies and individual perspectives.

" Describing the current situation in Rivers State as a "trying moment," Fubara noted that various narratives are being propagated to shape public perception, but he remains focused on rescuing the state. PUNCH Online reports that Fubara officially entered the 2027 governorship race in May 2026 after securing the NDC's expression of interest and nomination forms.

His candidacy emerges amid significant political tension in Rivers State, particularly the ongoing conflict between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor and former mentor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The article was written by Saheed Oyelakin, a journalist with Punch Newspapers, who has over two years of experience covering a range of topics including metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories.

The report emphasizes accurate and balanced journalism and notes that the content is copyrighted by PUNCH, with all rights reserved. The website also includes promotional content about earning through premium domain acquisition and encourages readers to follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for updates. The page concludes with a brief headline about state police and a definition of federal and state powers by the National Assembly, though this appears to be a separate news snippet





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blessing Fubara Rivers State Governorship Election Nigeria Democratic Congress Siminalayi Fubara Nyesom Wike

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivers State Governor Fubara Reaffirms Democracy's Effectiveness in NigeriaRivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed that democracy remains the most effective system of government for Nigeria, given the country's rich diversity of ethnic, religious, and cultural identities.

Read more »

OPC, Civil Society Slam President Tinubu, Oyo State Governor Over Schoolchildren's AbductionThe Oodua People's Congress and civil society organisations have criticized President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for their inability to secure the release of over 40 schoolchildren and their teachers abducted nearly a month ago.

Read more »

Benue Governor Praises House for Passing State Police BillBenue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has commended the House of Representatives for passing a bill that would enable the creation of state police. He described the move as bold and commendable, emphasizing the need for a localized policing system to address specific security challenges across Nigeria. Governor Alia, a long-time advocate of state police, called for appropriate safeguards and constitutional checks, noting that state police can complement existing agencies, improve intelligence gathering, and ensure quicker responses. He also highlighted his administration's security initiatives, including the provision of vehicles and motorcycles, and the establishment of local security forces, which have contributed to improving safety and restoring peace in parts of Benue State.

Read more »

Cross River State Governor Unveils Electric Vehicles for Permanent SecretariesCross River State Government has launched an electric mobility initiative by distributing 36 electric vehicles to Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service as part of Democracy Day celebrations. Governor Bassey Otu stated that the program aims to improve public service efficiency, reduce transportation costs for senior officials, and promote clean energy transportation. He emphasized the importance of strengthening governance by enhancing welfare for top civil servants and building integrity in service.

Read more »