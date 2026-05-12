Blessing CEO Responds to Alex Ekubo's Death, Facing Criticism Over Health Claims

Blessing CEO, a self-proclaimed relationship expert, initiated a financial assistance campaign in March 2026 to support her claimed stage 4 breast cancer treatment. However, the Nigerian Medical Association accused her of forging a medical report to substantiate her allegations.

Controversial self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has reacted to the death of actor Alex Ekubo . Alex Ekubo , a popular actor known for his roles in popular Nollywood movies, passed away in a Lagos hospital on Monday afternoon after battling stage 4 liver cancer.

Blessing CEO took to her Instagram page to share a picture of Alex and wrote a message expressing her condolences and shock over his untimely death, citing her belief that God will punish cancer. She also shared a medical report that allegedly backed up her claim of having stage 4 breast cancer and sought financial help from the public to fund her alleged treatment.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Delta State chapter, accused her of forging another patient's medical report, signed by Dr. O.A. Odigwe, the consultant pathologist. Social media influencer VeryDarkMan filed a petition with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), requesting an investigation into her claims and activities





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