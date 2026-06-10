Blessing CEO Arraigned Again by EFCC Over N13 Million Cancer Fund Fraud

Controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO faces fresh EFCC charges for allegedly defrauding donors of N13 million through a fake cancer fundraising scheme and falsifying a medical diagnosis report.

The Economic and Financial Crime s Commission ( EFCC ) has once again arraigned controversial self-proclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO. She was brought before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, facing allegations of fraud amounting to N13 million.

The charges are linked to a scheme where she allegedly solicited donations for a cancer fundraising campaign and falsified a medical diagnosis report to support her claims. This marks the second time within 24 hours that Blessing CEO has been arraigned, following a separate N69.1 million tenancy fraud case. The EFCC filed a fresh six-count charge against her, including obtaining money by false pretence and retaining proceeds of crime.

According to a statement shared on the commission's official Instagram account, the charges stem from multiple petitions submitted by individuals and organizations, notably the Nigeria Cancer Society. The petitioners claimed they made donations to Blessing CEO after she posted on social media that she was battling Stage 4 breast cancer.

However, investigations revealed that the document she presented to the public to substantiate her illness was allegedly falsified. The EFCC stated: The petitioners allegedly made donations to the defendant after her posts claiming that she was battling Stage 4 breast cancer. She was, however, later discovered to have allegedly falsified the document she presented to members of the public.

The development has sparked widespread outrage, particularly among cancer patients and advocacy groups who condemned the alleged exploitation of a life-threatening disease for personal gain. Blessing CEO, known for her controversial online presence and advice on relationships, has been a figure of public scrutiny. Her legal troubles began earlier this year when she was investigated for similar fraudulent activities.

The court has not yet set a date for the trial, but the EFCC has indicated that it will vigorously pursue the case to ensure justice and deterrence. The case highlights the growing concern over online scams and the misuse of crowdfunding platforms in Nigeria, where fraudsters often prey on public sympathy for financial gain. Blessing CEO's legal team has not issued a statement, but sources close to the case suggest they may seek bail pending trial.

Meanwhile, the EFCC continues to urge the public to verify claims made on social media and report suspicious activities. The commission emphasized that it remains committed to combating financial crimes and protecting vulnerable citizens from exploitation. As the case unfolds, many are watching closely to see how the justice system handles allegations of fraud involving a public figure.

This incident also raises questions about the regulation of online fundraising and the responsibilities of influencers who leverage their platforms for financial campaigns





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