Feminist activist Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi outlines Ekiti States success in combating GBV while urging Nigeria to move beyond laws to enforce justice and end impunity.

As the global community initiates the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi has issued a stern call for the Nigerian government to prioritize accountability over mere advocacy. The co-founder of the Amandla Institute emphasizes that protecting women and girls now requires moving beyond legislative commitments to enforce institutional responsibility and prevention. This shift is critical as violence against women and girls remains a pervasive human rights challenge across Nigeria.

Nigeria Lacks Implementation Of Existing GBV Laws

Nigeria has achieved significant legislative successes, including the establishment of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) and shelters. However, Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi notes a stark gap between policy formulation and actual implementation. While states like Lagos, Ekiti, and Kwara have shown commendable progress, violence continues to rage at pandemic levels. This persistence is fueled by negative social norms, harmful cultural practices, poverty, and ignorance, alongside selfish interpretations of religious texts.

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The activist highlights that a lack of political will often results in insufficient resources for implementing laws and policies. This financial and administrative neglect translates into a severe lack of justice for survivors. Consequently, there are inadequate resources for rehabilitation, which perpetuates a cycle of impunity. Without proper funding and enforcement, the legal frameworks designed to protect women remain largely ineffective in daily practice.

Patriarchal Norms Fuel Culture Of Impunity

Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi identifies patriarchal norms, values, and practices as a primary obstacle to progress. These systems minimize the value of women and girls throughout their life cycle. Many men have grown up believing women are playthings, viewing consent as irrelevant. Despite existing laws, perpetrators often escape justice by using their influence or calling on others to support them. This protection of abusers shifts focus away from victim justice and healing.

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The failure to provide prompt justice for victims denies them the ability to heal and rebuild their lives. The journey from victim to survivor becomes a long and torturous process when the legal system fails. Bisi stresses that violence against women and children is unacceptable and must be treated as such by all societal institutions. The culture of impunity must be dismantled to ensure that status does not shield abusers from legal consequences.

Ekiti Model Proves Political Will Is Essential

During the tenure of Dr. Kayode Fayemi as Governor of Ekiti State, the region recorded significant strides in GBV mitigation. This progress was driven by a determination to create a model of best practice. The state declared a state of emergency against gender-based violence, a move encouraged by the Nigerian Governors' Spouses Forum. This declaration was backed by strong political will and high-level advocacy, which facilitated the domestication of laws and state-specific action plans.

The success in Ekiti was further bolstered by the leadership of Hon. Wale Fapohunda (SAN), the Attorney-General at the time. His unapologetic championing of women's rights ensured that legal mechanisms were activated to support victims. This partnership between political leadership and legal advocacy demonstrates how high-level commitment can drive tangible results. Other states and the Federal Government are urged to draw these lessons to replicate Ekiti's success.

Call For Uniform Resource Allocation And Justice

Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi asserts that Nigeria must reach a national consensus that it is not a violent people. The country must no longer tolerate cultures of violence that make communities unsafe for half of its population. Effective campaigns have been launched at all levels of society, but internalizing these demands remains a challenge. Accepting the demands of a campaign is distinct from making it a way of life.

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Access to justice is a priority that requires all responsible agencies to uphold their mandates. These institutions need adequate resources and capacity building to function effectively. When victims are denied justice, the road to recovery is blocked. The focus must shift from protecting abusers to ensuring that every case receives prompt and fair legal treatment. This systemic change is the only way to break the cycle of violence and establish true accountability.